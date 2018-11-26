NBA star Dwight Howard accused of sexual harassment by gay author

Masin Elijé, an author and social media personality, has accused Washington Wizards’ Dwight Howard of abusive behavior and threats to his life as he revealed alleged details about a past relationship with the player.

Elijé, a gay man, made the allegations on Twitter, saying that he had been harassed by Howard’s pastor when he refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement regarding their past relationship.

In the series of tweets, Elijé says that he received a number of telephone calls from a person claiming to be Howard since their supposed split. He claims that he has been stalked and harassed, with some of the calls coming from Russia.

I was afraid to speak but today my life was threatened after I was sexually harassed, threatened and manipulated, by someone I respected, my ex boyfriend NBA player Dwight Howard, and his camp also “”catfished”” by his disrespectful ass PASTOR pic.twitter.com/n1I1fwDcUw — Masin Elijè (@MasinElije) November 25, 2018

Before we start, I just need to say this is really about his team and his crooked PASTOR threatening my life over an unsigned NDA and he has been trying to intimidate ME into taking “hush money” for what they did to me. — Masin Elijè (@MasinElije) November 25, 2018

Elijé’s Twitter thread began by detailing his alleged breakup with Howard, explaining that he ended the relationship with the player after he found out that he was engaging in a relationship with a woman who supposedly held transgender sex parties.

“I thought my good sis was a prostitute but as my friend took a deeper look into her page, she actually host TRANSGENDER SEX PARTIES that Dwight Howard (allegedly) often attends, so YES, I lost every bit of my mind,” he wrote, also claiming that Howard didn’t use protection despite having sex with multiple people.

He was fine, 6’11, goofy, very charming, NO WIFE and NEVER been married so of course I was interested. I kept it real with him, and he kept it real with me about everything EXCEPT 1 THING..... — Masin Elijè (@MasinElije) November 25, 2018

My relationship with Dwight pretty much was over in my eyes, especially after he threatened to “beat the sh*t out of me” of course I’m mouthy and threatened him back and said harsh things. — Masin Elijè (@MasinElije) November 25, 2018

Elijé continues by saying that Howard threatened him with violence when he confronted the player about the allegations.

“My relationship with Dwight pretty much was over in my eyes, especially after he threatened to 'beat the sh*t out of me' of course I’m mouthy and threatened him back and said harsh things,” he tweeted.

The thread has gone viral on the social media platform.

However, another Twitter user has alleged that Elijé has made similar allegations against rapper Playboi Carti last year.

LMAO you the SAME person that tried to expose Playboo Carti for being gay in 2017 and ended up getting exposed for faking the whole dm conversation... https://t.co/FB34uwNupg — 12x3=48 (@TurntMinaj) November 25, 2018

Elijé is the author of ‘Industry Hoe’, a book which tells the story of a woman who leaves a relationship to focus on her career.

When asked online how he thinks Howard will respond to the allegations, Elijé said that he expects him to challenge them legally.

“He’s going to say that he had no idea his team was doing this to me, or he’s going to try to sue me and me and my lawyers defense will be 'Truth' because I have TONS of other evidence I knew better to upload to Twitter.”

Howard has yet to comment publicly on the matter. His Twitter account has been inactive since July.