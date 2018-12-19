Jose Mourinho linked with Real Madrid return following Manchester United exit – report

Reports from the Spanish press suggest that Jose Mourinho’s unemployment may be a brief one, as Real Madrid president Florentino Perez eyes the Portuguese to be the man to oversee a complete overhaul at the Bernabeu.

Spanish periodical El Pais state that Perez is looking towards Mourinho in an attempt to arrest Real Madrid's poor form this season, which has seen them slide to fourth place in La Liga.

Santiago Solari, the Real Madrid boss who replaced Julen Lopetegui early in the season, is understood to be facing fresh pressure to turn results around in the wake of a shocking home defeat to CSKA Moscow in the Champions League a week ago.

READ MORE: Manchester United sacks Jose Mourinho 'with immediate effect'

Mourinho, who was at the helm of the club between 2010 and 2013, is understood to have been identified by the club hierarchy as the man to oversee a rebuild of the club whose form has plummeted since the sale of perennial top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus during the summer.

Despite the negative press associated with Mourinho and his playing style in the England, his stock remains high on the continent. Perez has twice sounded the former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss for a return to the Spanish capital, though chances of this becoming a reality now appear strong given Mourinho's contract termination at Manchester United.

Perez, El Pais states, will offer Mourinho in the region of $22.8 million per season after tax, as well as complete control of player sales and acquisitions. He is understood to be convinced that the Real Madrid side which has won three successive Champions Leagues has passed its prime and is in need of a redesign.

READ MORE: Manchester United announce playing hero Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as caretaker manager

Mourinho's last spell at Real Madrid was often punctuated by off-the-field incidents, such as public rows with senior players like Sergio Ramos and Iker Casillas. He was also criticized for his role in squabbles with successive Barcelona bosses Pep Guardiola and Tito Vilanova.

Solari was asked about the speculation linking Mourinho to his jobm but the Argentine was noncommittal in his response.

"I have the utmost respect and admiration for all my colleagues, professionals and amateurs, who also do an exceptional job," he said.

"And with more reason to those who have been a part of this club and have given us joys and have given the maximum so that this club does well. And how could I worry that there is speculation about Madrid? That happens every day."