Russian skater’s ‘strip-dance’ on ice inspires new online challenge (VIDEO)

A racy exhibition program performed last week by Russian figure-skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva inspired some of her fellow athletes to copy its most provocative part, which they’re posting online using the #TuktikChallenge hashtag.

After world and European champion Tuktamysheva stole the show at the Skate Canada Grand Prix last weekend, some fellow skaters decided to challenge themselves with the most memorable element of the ice dance which she performed to the tune of Britney Spears' Toxic.

While the move had been noticed by many due to its provocative nature, however, it also seems like it’s not just a walk in a park – even for those who lace up their skates just about every other day.

Among them was American skater Nicky Bausenwein.

And 19-year-old US junior national champion Amber Glenn.

“No wonder she’s US junior national champ!” Tuktamysheva tweeted, reposting Glenn’s video.

Even younger skaters realized that “the world needs another Liza.” Twitter user named Jared asked the Russian skater to take a look at his video, promising that she would “love it.”

NOTICE ME RIGHT NOW I DID THIS ON MY INSTAGRAM @JARED.SKATINGSPAM PLS PLS PLS SEE IT YOULL LOVE IT ILL ADD #Tuktikchallenge — Jared (@jared_sed) November 1, 2018

Sports journalist Jackie Wong also wondered if he could take part in the challenge. Tuktamysheva said that ice isn’t even required but music matters, and also suggested making “a try for cantilever.”