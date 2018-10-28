Tuktamysheva upstages Medvedeva, clinches stunning Canada Grand Prix win

Russian figure skating star Elizaveta Tuktamysheva sensationally upstaged countrywoman Evgenia Medvedeva by securing victory at the Skate Canada Grand Prix, clinching her first such win since 2015.

Tuktamysheva, 21, built on her stunning short program performance by taking third in the free skating, which was enough to hand her overall victory in Laval with 203.32 points.

Medvedeva, 18, rallied from a disappointing seventh-place finish in the short program to win the free skate by showing what she is capable of, which was enough for her to claim third overall on 197.91 points.

Japan’s Mako Yamashita finished second overall after a consistent two days saw her clinch third and second in the short and free programs respectively.

Tuktamysheva’s win was a surprise to many, and was her first Grand Prix title since 2015.

For two-time world champion Medvedeva, who recently moved her training base to Canada to work under Brian Orser, the result means she is still attempting find all-round form as she recovers from the disappointment of missing out on Olympic gold to Alina Zagitova earlier this year

Tuktamysheva, a colorful social media presence, responded to her win in typically exuberant fashion.