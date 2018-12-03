HomeSport News

Outrage as 1st-ever Women's Ballon d'Or winner asked to TWERK onstage by awards host (VIDEO)

Benoit Tissier © Reuters
What should have been a proud moment for Ada Hegerberg upon becoming the first-ever female Ballon D'Or winner, was marred by shame when she was shockingly asked to twerk onstage by French DJ and ceremony co-host Martin Solveig.

The Norway and Olympique Lyonnais striker made history by clinching the inaugural Ballon d'Or - awarded to the world's best player in the women's game - after scoring 31 goals in 29 games for Lyon across all competitions this season.

Benoit Tissier © Reuters /

Upon being named winner, voted for by her fellow pros and awarded by France Football magazine at a swanky ceremony in Paris, the 23-year-old made her way to the stage in a stunning gold dress, a fitting outfit to collect the golden award.

In the post-award pleasantries, out of nowhere and for reasons known only to the DJ himself, Solveig then popped the highly inappropriate question "do you know how to twerk" in a suggestive manner.

The discomfort and near disgust on the player's face was highly apparent, as the embarrassed player gave a defiant "No" in French, shook her head sternly and then made her exit off stage, clearly unimpressed.

Martin Solveig and Olympique Lyonnais' Ada Hegerberg with the Women's Ballon d'Or award / BENOIT TESSIER © Reuters /

The awkwardness in the room almost palpable as the audience made a collective sigh at the tiresome and childish remarks. Astonishingly, Solveig and former France international footballer co-host David Ginola, laughed heartily at the joke.

Comically framing the shambles, the camera then cut away to 19-year-old French wondered Kylian Mbappe, who looked dumbfounded, having been on the stage moments earlier to collect the inaugural Trophee Kopa, given to the best player under 21.

Rightly so, the Twitterati rushed to express their disgust at such unimpressive remarks from Solveig, labeling his comments sexist and praising the classy Hegerberg for her strong and dismissive reaction. Many called him a "clown" or "trash", and others had more choice words to describe the musician.

There were however calls to divert attention away from a minor DJ and focus on the history-making athlete in question, who has scored over 100 goals for her club side in 82 appearances and has won 66 caps for her country, with a goal ratio of better than one in every two games. 

Real Madrid's midfield maestro Luka Modric collected the men's award, capping an excellent year in which he guided Croatia to a first-ever World Cup final and was pivotal in Madrid winning their third Champions League title in a row in the same summer.

Ballon d'Or winners Ada Hegerberg, Luka Modric and Kylian Mbappe with their respective awards / BENOIT TESSIER © Reuters /
