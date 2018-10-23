'We'll set a PPV record!': Khabib holds talks for Mayweather fight in Moscow, wants dad in corner

Russian UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has promised to "set a pay-per-view sales world record" during official talks over a potential megafight with undefeated boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr held at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

A potential 9-figure bout between Khabib and Mayweather has been the talk of the combat sports world since the Dagestan native submitted Conor McGregor in four rounds at UFC 229 to defend his lightweight crown, then called out Mayweather shortly after.

Khabib, who improved his record to 27-0 with the win, told 'Money May', who moved his record to an unprecedented 50-0 also after beating McGregor in boxing, "there’s only one king in the jungle".

On Tuesday, Khabib posted a picture of himself to his social media after talks with the General Secretary of the Russian Boxing Federation, Umar Kremlev.

"We (Nurmagomedov and Kremlev) talked about the fight with Mayweather. We want the fight in Moscow, at the legendary Luzhniki Stadium. We are sure that we will attract 100,000 spectators, and also set a world record for PPV sales," Khabib wrote on his Instagram account.

"But the most important thing is that my father will be in my corner, a visa isn’t needed for Moscow," he continued, referencing his father and trainer Abdulmanap's previous problems with obtaining documents to travel to fights in the US.

The champ then signed off with the rhetorical question to his army of fans: "And so the question to my supporters: do you believe in me? Or do you also think, that he will knock me out me in boxing?"

A fight at Luzhniki, which held the Russia 2018 World Cup opening game and final, would perhaps see one of the biggest attendances for a boxing match in history, and Kremlev has recently spoken of his wish to hold the fight in Russia.

“We are ready, if that’s what Khabib wants. Khabib boxes well, he showed that against McGregor, where he was one step ahead. Regarding the place, Luzhniki [would be best],” Kremlev said last week.

Mayweather, 41, insisted a potential fight would take place next year but only under boxing rules in response to Khabib's callout, being quoted as saying "get the checkbook out".