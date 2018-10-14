‘There’s only one king in the jungle’ – Khabib calls out Mayweather (VIDEO)

After his dominant win over Conor McGregor at UFC 229, lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov has called out boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, with the Russian fighter appearing confident he could succeed where McGregor failed.

Nurmagomedov soundly beat McGregor to retain his lightweight title in Las Vegas last weekend, and now seems to have set his sights on another man with an undefeated record - retired boxing great Mayweather.

In a video posted to social media by boxing manager DeJuan Blake, Nurmagomedov is seens standing alongside Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions.

Smiling into the camera, the 30-year-old Russian says: “Hey, let’s go Floyd, we have to fight now, 50 and 0 versus 27 and 0, two guys who never lose.

“Let’s go, why not?” the Dagestani fighter adds, before saying: “Because in the jungle, only one king.”

“Of course I’m the king, because he can not drop to McGregor, but I drop him easily, that’s why let’s go.”

He didn’t refer to which code we would prefer the fighters to meet under, with McGregor entering the world of boxing for a money-spinning bout in Las Vegas last August, which Mayweather won via 10th-round TKO.

However, Mayweather has so far shunned any notion of him entering the cage, and is reportedly in line for a rematch against Philippine star Manny Pacquiao.

Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov's future remains uncertain as he faces possible sanctions from the Nevada state authorities over the post-fight brawl that marred his win over McGregor.

He has also threatened to quit the UFC if the organization cancels a fight involving teammate Zuybara Tukhugov over his role in the fight.

Should Nurmagomedov leave the UFC, he would not be short of offers - and was recently pledged $2 million in cash by rapper 50 Cent to make the switch to rival promotion Bellator.