News

Scenes, Iran, Iceland, Neymar, sorry Germans: World Cup Russia 2018 Day 15

29 Jun, 2018 00:00
Scenes, Iran, Iceland, Neymar, sorry Germans: World Cup Russia 2018 Day 15
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/98po
An England player's boots / Reuters

The German-less World Cup continues! We've said goodbye to Senegal, the first team EVER to be eliminated from the tournament on fair play rules.

We also bid 'poka' to Poland, Tunisia and Panama. Step on in, however, Colombia, Japan, England and Belgium. But whats been kicking off the pitch? 

Yes they're out but Costa Rica's Marco Ureña posted our fave of the day here.

Just look at this. Absolute scenes. 

Bueno al final el objetivo no se cumplió pero el sueño de todos nosotros, nuestras familias y todos los Ticos que queríamos ver a Costa Rica 🇨🇷 en un mundial nuevamente ese sueño si se cumplió, así que solo queda darle las gracias a Dios por todo lo vivido pero quiero que vean este video que me llegó cuando lo vi sentí la mayor satisfacción que uno como persona y profesional puede sentir vean la felicidad de esos niños (así estaba yo en el mundial del 2002 con 12 años) es ahí cuando uno dice que todo lo que hacemos tiene mucho valor porque el día de mañana uno de esos niños nos va a representar con todo el orgullo que nosotros siempre lo hacemos así que muchas gracias Costa Rica por todo ese apoyo durante todo este camino que no fue fácil pero cuando un país está unido siempre camina mejor y eso es mi país en las buenas y en la no tan buenas!!! #quelindosertico #puravida

A post shared by Marco Ureña (@urenam21) on

Cristiano is clearly in a good vein of form ahead of the Uruguay face-off.

Belgium gave Kevin de Bruyne a rest for his birthday, it seems.

Cesc Fabregas says what many of us are thinking.

Neymar's throwing himself around again.

Team Iran had quite the homecoming. 

مردم بي نظير ايران دوستون دارم❤️👍

A post shared by Ramin Rezaeian (@raminrezaeian) on

Iceland too, are delighted to be home, obviously.

This, is a very well received call for 'hot power' for team Japan. 

But while we watch the Kaliningrad climbdown we'll leave you with some more German apologies.

Mit großen Ambitionen sind wir das Turnier angetreten, jetzt sitzen wir schon wieder im Flieger zurück nach Deutschland. Dass es so ist haben wir uns leider selbst zuzuschreiben, wir haben nicht die Leistung gebracht die wir von uns erwartet haben und ihr von uns erwarten durftet. Dieser Stachel sitzt sehr tief und wird auch noch länger schmerzen, eine WM ist nur alle 4 Jahre und dementsprechend ist es lange hin wieder die Chance zu kriegen das zu korrigieren. Wir wollen euch für die Unterstützung danken, vor Ort in Russland aber auch zuhause und ich mich an dieser Stelle noch für die unglaublich vielen aufmunternden Nachrichten die mich in den sozialen Netzwerken erreicht haben. Und auch die kritischen Nachrichten sind angebracht und akzeptieren wir. Ab September haben wir als Nationalmannschaft wieder die Chance uns zu rehabilitieren und zu zeigen wieviel besser wir es können.

A post shared by Mats Hummels (@aussenrist15) on

Read More
‘In England I had criticism. I wanted to show the people I am here’ - Belgium’s Adnan Januzaj
29 Jun, 2018 00:16
Scenes, Iran, Iceland, Neymar, sorry Germans: World Cup Russia 2018 Day 15
29 Jun, 2018 00:00
‘It’s been incredible, the best I’ve been involved in’ - Belgium’s Martinez on Russia World Cup
28 Jun, 2018 23:01
World Cup last 16 line-up complete as Group G concludes final round of games
28 Jun, 2018 21:42
‘We saw shortcomings of England squad’ – Schmeichel on Three Lions’ defeat to Belgium (VIDEO)
28 Jun, 2018 21:15
‘England fans will go home with a different image of Russia’ – Sun deputy head of sport
28 Jun, 2018 20:37
Tunisia overcome plucky Panama to seal first World Cup win
28 Jun, 2018 19:56
Belgium 1-0 England: Devil in the detail as Three Lions halted by brilliant Belgian Januzaj
28 Jun, 2018 19:52
‘Disastrous’: Senegal exit caps worst World Cup for African teams in 36 years
28 Jun, 2018 19:32
‘Iranian Messi’ Azmoun retires from international football at age 23, says insults made mother ill
28 Jun, 2018 18:44
World Cup history made in Volgograd as Japan become first team to advance on fair play rules
28 Jun, 2018 17:35
First things first: England must learn from hosts Russia to ensure top spot finish
28 Jun, 2018 17:23
‘Thank you Russia’: Germans show gratitude to World Cup hosts despite shock exit
28 Jun, 2018 16:53
Colombia march into World Cup last 16 as Senegal suffer agonizing exit on yellow card rule
28 Jun, 2018 15:53
Japan rely on Fair Play to squeeze through to knockout stages despite Poland loss
28 Jun, 2018 15:52
Dino v damsel: Unlikely punch-up amuses fans at Costa Rica v Switzerland World Cup clash (VIDEO)
28 Jun, 2018 15:24
Die Mannschaft disaster: Where did it all go wrong for Germany?
28 Jun, 2018 14:20
WORLD CUP 2018 LIVE #FansEyeView #FootWall Belgium, England, Panama, Tunisia
28 Jun, 2018 14:11
Group H Shootout: Senegal, Colombia and Japan to battle for final day qualification
28 Jun, 2018 13:51
‘Thank you, I love you!’ Colombian fan with parting World Cup message to Russia (VIDEO)
28 Jun, 2018 13:47
Grateful Mexicans party with South Korean ambassador after Germany World Cup exit (VIDEO)
28 Jun, 2018 12:30
Putin shows off football skills in Red Square (VIDEO)
28 Jun, 2018 11:48
World Cup fans moved by handmade gifts from this Russian pensioner (VIDEO)
28 Jun, 2018 11:09
‘This is a match I don’t want to miss’: Mourinho anticipating England’s showdown with Belgium
28 Jun, 2018 07:30
Cursed! 'Sorry...' World Cup Russia Day #14
27 Jun, 2018 21:42
‘Neymar is their problem child’: Schmeichel singles out Brazil ace despite win
27 Jun, 2018 21:25
Costa Rica draw enough to send Swiss through to knockout stages
27 Jun, 2018 19:57
Brazil breeze into last 16 with 2-0 win as Serbia knocked out
27 Jun, 2018 19:51
‘Germany deserve nothing’: Schmeichel admonishes holders after World Cup dismal exit (VIDEO)
27 Jun, 2018 18:06
‘Speechless’: Germany in disbelief as holders suffer World Cup humiliation
27 Jun, 2018 17:27
'The Germans no longer always win': Lineker in latest rework of quote after shock exit
27 Jun, 2018 16:40
Sweden 3-0 Mexico: Swedes stun sloppy Mexicans to win Group F
27 Jun, 2018 15:58
Holders Germany crash out of World Cup after South Korea claim late victory in Kazan
27 Jun, 2018 15:58
Serbian fans fill Moscow center ahead of crucial Brazil clash
27 Jun, 2018 15:36
From Titanic to The Undertaker - Maradona memes circulate after crazy celebrations
27 Jun, 2018 14:34
WORLD CUP 2018 LIVE #FansEyeView
27 Jun, 2018 14:31
Germany sweating as Group F qualification hangs in the balance
27 Jun, 2018 13:47
Watch Argentina fans defy extreme temperatures to celebrate World Cup win in Antarctica (VIDEO)
27 Jun, 2018 13:46
‘I’ll be watching Russia v Spain’ – Putin might attend hosts' next World Cup match
27 Jun, 2018 13:24
I’ll give up tacos if Mexico knock us out of World Cup, says ex-Sweden star
27 Jun, 2018 12:47