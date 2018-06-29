Scenes, Iran, Iceland, Neymar, sorry Germans: World Cup Russia 2018 Day 15

The German-less World Cup continues! We've said goodbye to Senegal, the first team EVER to be eliminated from the tournament on fair play rules.
We also bid 'poka' to Poland, Tunisia and Panama. Step on in, however, Colombia, Japan, England and Belgium. But whats been kicking off the pitch?
Yes they're out but Costa Rica's Marco Ureña posted our fave of the day here.
Just look at this. Absolute scenes.
Cristiano is clearly in a good vein of form ahead of the Uruguay face-off.
Belgium gave Kevin de Bruyne a rest for his birthday, it seems.
Cesc Fabregas says what many of us are thinking.
I was so looking forward to this 🏴 vs 🇧🇪 game. Not really anymore... They obviously don’t care to be 1st or 2nd. Going out for dinner instead 🍽— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) June 28, 2018
Neymar's throwing himself around again.
Varios Paranauê 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/wXNN9yR1ij— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) June 28, 2018
Team Iran had quite the homecoming.
Iceland too, are delighted to be home, obviously.
This, is a very well received call for 'hot power' for team Japan.
But while we watch the Kaliningrad climbdown we'll leave you with some more German apologies.
Our World Cup journey has come to a tough end and nobody is more disappointed than ourselves - the team.
