News

Group H Shootout: Senegal, Colombia and Japan to battle for final day qualification

28 Jun, 2018 13:51
Group H Shootout: Senegal, Colombia and Japan to battle for final day qualification
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/98oj
© Andrew Couldridge / Reuters

Three teams will duel for two qualification spots in today's afternoon games at Russia 2018, with the winner of Senegal versus Colombia guaranteed a spot in the next round, while Japan will advance if they avoid defeat to Poland.

Read more
© Ruptly Grateful Mexicans party with South Korean ambassador after Germany World Cup exit (VIDEO)

Japan, the surprise package in Group H, have exceeded expectations at Russia 2018. The team was beset by behind-the-scenes drama ahead of the tournament, having axed their previous coach in April and affording successor Akira Nishino little preparation time.

It looks to have been the correct decision. Japan’s fate rests in their own hands, knowing that a positive result against the underperforming Poles will secure their status in the next round.

In the group’s other game, Colombia need a win against Senegal in the Samara Arena to ensure their qualification with the African side currently in second place in the table, one point ahead of the South American side. A draw in this match, coupled with a Polish victory against Japan, would send both sides in the round of 16.

Should Senegal and Japan both draw their respective matches they will both qualify but the group’s winner will be determined by the Fair Play rule, which means that the team with the least yellow and red cards issued to their players will finish in the the top spot. Senegal currently have five yellows cards to Japan’s three.

READ MORE: ‘This is a match I don’t want to miss’ - Mourinho anticipating England’s showdown with Belgium

The group winner will face the second-placed finisher in Group G, and vice versa, which will be determined by England’s top-of-the-table clash with Belgium in the Kaliningrad Stadium.

Read More
Die Mannschaft disaster: Where did it all go wrong for Germany?
28 Jun, 2018 14:20
Group H Shootout: Senegal, Colombia and Japan to battle for final day qualification
28 Jun, 2018 13:51
‘Thank you, I love you!’ Colombian fan with parting World Cup message to Russia (VIDEO)
28 Jun, 2018 13:47
Grateful Mexicans party with South Korean ambassador after Germany World Cup exit (VIDEO)
28 Jun, 2018 12:30
Putin shows off football skills in Red Square (VIDEO)
28 Jun, 2018 11:48
World Cup fans moved by handmade gifts from this Russian pensioner (VIDEO)
28 Jun, 2018 11:09
‘This is a match I don’t want to miss’: Mourinho anticipating England’s showdown with Belgium
28 Jun, 2018 07:30
Cursed! 'Sorry...' World Cup Russia Day #14
27 Jun, 2018 21:42
‘Neymar is their problem child’: Schmeichel singles out Brazil ace despite win
27 Jun, 2018 21:25
Costa Rica draw enough to send Swiss through to knockout stages
27 Jun, 2018 19:57
Brazil breeze into last 16 with 2-0 win as Serbia knocked out
27 Jun, 2018 19:51
‘Germany deserve nothing’: Schmeichel admonishes holders after World Cup dismal exit (VIDEO)
27 Jun, 2018 18:06
‘Speechless’: Germany in disbelief as holders suffer World Cup humiliation
27 Jun, 2018 17:27
'The Germans no longer always win': Lineker in latest rework of quote after shock exit
27 Jun, 2018 16:40
Sweden 3-0 Mexico: Swedes stun sloppy Mexicans to win Group F
27 Jun, 2018 15:58
Holders Germany crash out of World Cup after South Korea claim late victory in Kazan
27 Jun, 2018 15:58
Serbian fans fill Moscow center ahead of crucial Brazil clash
27 Jun, 2018 15:36
From Titanic to The Undertaker - Maradona memes circulate after crazy celebrations
27 Jun, 2018 14:34
WORLD CUP 2018 LIVE #FansEyeView
27 Jun, 2018 14:31
Germany sweating as Group F qualification hangs in the balance
27 Jun, 2018 13:47
Watch Argentina fans defy extreme temperatures to celebrate World Cup win in Antarctica (VIDEO)
27 Jun, 2018 13:46
‘I’ll be watching Russia v Spain’ – Putin might attend hosts' next World Cup match
27 Jun, 2018 13:24
I’ll give up tacos if Mexico knock us out of World Cup, says ex-Sweden star
27 Jun, 2018 12:47
Messi on the Metro: Over 14mn passengers watch World Cup games on Moscow underground
27 Jun, 2018 12:38
Messi to be faced with winking Ronaldo mural ahead of France clash
27 Jun, 2018 11:41
England defender Rose ‘open’ to family heading to Russia after positive World Cup welcome
27 Jun, 2018 11:12
‘I’m fine’ – Maradona reassures fans after health scare in St. Petersburg
27 Jun, 2018 10:17
'We are in love with Russia' – Sons of Brazil’s most famous football fan on World Cup experience
27 Jun, 2018 07:30
Maradona assisted from stadium seat after pulsating Argentina game & celebrations (VIDEO)
26 Jun, 2018 21:18
‘There is only one GOAT, his name is Lionel Messi’: Argentina ace hailed for ending barren spell
26 Jun, 2018 21:10
Maradona flips off crowd after Rojo winner sees Argentina through to last 16
26 Jun, 2018 20:50
Messi & Rojo exorcise World Cup demons as Argentina progress to last 16
26 Jun, 2018 19:53
'He's completely possessed!': World reacts to Maradona's Messi goal reaction
26 Jun, 2018 19:02
The goat breaks his duck! Messi scores first World Cup 2018 goal
26 Jun, 2018 18:22
'Confrontation of ideas': Jose Mourinho on Mexico v Sweden match (VIDEO)
26 Jun, 2018 17:47
Russia 2018 bursting with drama as World Cup records tumble
26 Jun, 2018 17:11
‘If you watched it, I feel sorry for you’ – scorn for Denmark & France after dire World Cup draw
26 Jun, 2018 16:54
Peru 2-0 Australia: Guerrero among goals as Peru record 1st World Cup win for 36 years
26 Jun, 2018 15:53
World Cup sees first goalless draw as Denmark and France play out dour 0-0 in Moscow
26 Jun, 2018 15:51
Mexicano Maradona?: Argentina icon declares his support for ‘El Tri’
26 Jun, 2018 15:40