Putin shows off football skills in Red Square (VIDEO)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proven once again he is no stranger to sport as he kicked the ball together with the FIFA President and junior players just outside his office in the Kremlin.

Putin found a moment in his busy schedule to hone his football skills, as he visited the World Cup football park in Red Square on Thursday. He was joined on the pitch by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the two kicked the ball around with some young footballers.

Infantino passed Putin the ball, who in turn made an attempt to score, but the goalkeeper stood firm.

Red Square was also full of football stars that day, including Real Madrid’s Iker Casillas and Barcelona’s former captain Carles Puyol, who played a friendly match with the kids.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!