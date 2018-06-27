Cursed! 'Sorry...' World Cup Russia Day #14

How much better can this get? OK Brazil beat intrepid Serbia. But Costa-Rica crashed the Swiss banker, Mexico were hammered and went through and yes, Germany are aus!

The Serbs put on a hell of show in downtown Moscow tonight. Brazil filled a metro station. Here we cast our eye over social soccer, where the official accounts are winning, losing, celebrating and very often struggling to stay stylish in the face of on-field calamity. But the fans are winning.

Here's the brazil boys down the metro. All smiles.

Brazil fans bring Samba to the Moscow metro ahead of clash with Serbia pic.twitter.com/lj51UAsImm — Ruptly (@Ruptly) June 27, 2018

Not so smiley.

Thank you for all your support during this campaign 👏 We can only apologise that we failed to do it justice. No matter what, we always stay #ZSMMN 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/iHONoYKwFO — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 27, 2018

Defender Mats Hummels. German eloquence.

😢 sorry ... — Mats Hummels (@matshummels) June 27, 2018

So is the Mannschaft twitter account in English.

Cursed.

The reigning World Cup holders have been knocked out at the group stage in four of the last five tournaments:



2002: 🇫🇷 France

2010: 🇮🇹 Italy

2014: 🇪🇸 Spain

2018: 🇩🇪 Germany



The curse of the champions. pic.twitter.com/u8xINJ6yom — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 27, 2018

But the Seoul brothers enjoyed it.

Costa-Rican Kendall Watson is giving thanks.

#HaSidoJuntos Todo llega al que sabe esperar. Infinitas gracias a Dios por la oportunidad de jugar en un mundial y debutar con gol, un gol que grité con alma,vida y corazón , gracias a mi familia que siempre ha estado conmigo; a mi esposa ,mi hijo y todos los que nunca dudaron. pic.twitter.com/bEVBrWqAzw — Kendall Waston (@kwaston88) June 27, 2018

Sweden is:

And very much:

Mexico are moving on. Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa:

8vos de final! Si señores 8vos! Y el sueño+ilusión continúa!!!! Resultado de hoy no deseado, queda levantar cabeza y seguir luchando!!! No ha sido fácil para ninguna selección clasificar… https://t.co/d9YU0iFcsg — Guillermo Ochoa (@yosoy8a) June 27, 2018

Brazil 'legend' (ahem, Cafu, Carlos Alberto) Dani Alves gave goal-scorer a hand this afternoon & Brazil-Insta loved it.

But it seems Serbia was a winner after all.