Cursed! 'Sorry...' World Cup Russia Day #14

How much better can this get? OK Brazil beat intrepid Serbia. But Costa-Rica crashed the Swiss banker, Mexico were hammered and went through and yes, Germany are aus!
The Serbs put on a hell of show in downtown Moscow tonight. Brazil filled a metro station. Here we cast our eye over social soccer, where the official accounts are winning, losing, celebrating and very often struggling to stay stylish in the face of on-field calamity. But the fans are winning.
#Srb fans out in force on Nikolskaya ahead of #Bra game #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/75V7SfB9JH— Liam Tyler (@tyler_lj) June 27, 2018
Here's the brazil boys down the metro. All smiles.
Brazil fans bring Samba to the Moscow metro ahead of clash with Serbia pic.twitter.com/lj51UAsImm— Ruptly (@Ruptly) June 27, 2018
Not so smiley.
Thank you for all your support during this campaign 👏 We can only apologise that we failed to do it justice. No matter what, we always stay #ZSMMN 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/iHONoYKwFO— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 27, 2018
Defender Mats Hummels. German eloquence.
😢 sorry ...— Mats Hummels (@matshummels) June 27, 2018
So is the Mannschaft twitter account in English.
ARGGHHHH!!!!!— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 27, 2018
Cursed.
The reigning World Cup holders have been knocked out at the group stage in four of the last five tournaments:— Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 27, 2018
2002: 🇫🇷 France
2010: 🇮🇹 Italy
2014: 🇪🇸 Spain
2018: 🇩🇪 Germany
The curse of the champions. pic.twitter.com/u8xINJ6yom
But the Seoul brothers enjoyed it.
Costa-Rican Kendall Watson is giving thanks.
#HaSidoJuntos Todo llega al que sabe esperar. Infinitas gracias a Dios por la oportunidad de jugar en un mundial y debutar con gol, un gol que grité con alma,vida y corazón , gracias a mi familia que siempre ha estado conmigo; a mi esposa ,mi hijo y todos los que nunca dudaron. pic.twitter.com/bEVBrWqAzw— Kendall Waston (@kwaston88) June 27, 2018
Sweden is:
And very much:
Mexico are moving on. Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa:
8vos de final! Si señores 8vos! Y el sueño+ilusión continúa!!!! Resultado de hoy no deseado, queda levantar cabeza y seguir luchando!!! No ha sido fácil para ninguna selección clasificar… https://t.co/d9YU0iFcsg— Guillermo Ochoa (@yosoy8a) June 27, 2018
Brazil 'legend' (ahem, Cafu, Carlos Alberto) Dani Alves gave goal-scorer a hand this afternoon & Brazil-Insta loved it.
But it seems Serbia was a winner after all.
Caption This 😍😍⚽️⚽️ #BRASRB #WorldCup #ThiagoSilva #Neymar #Coutinho #firmino #Brazil #Serbia pic.twitter.com/2XFBJH3EMX— KICKOFF (@Kickoff24x7) June 27, 2018