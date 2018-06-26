Maradona assisted from stadium seat after pulsating Argentina game & celebrations (VIDEO)

Argentina icon Diego Maradona had to be helped from his seat at St. Petersburg stadium following Argentina’s dramatic late win over Nigeria to seal qualification to the World Cup knockout stage.

Maradona appeared unable to walk from his seat under his own strength at the final whistle of the game at St. Petersburg Stadium, in which goals from Lionel Messi and Marcos Rojo sealed Argentina’s place in the Russia 2018 last 16.

In footage taken moments after the match ended, Maradona can be seen being assisted by a companion into the VIP box, where he is eased into a chair.

Maradona is so fucked he can barely walk. What a sad, sad story... pic.twitter.com/nCclEYyV7Y — James Rhodes (@JRhodesPianist) June 26, 2018

An exultant Maradona had already made headlines twice during the game with his reactions to La Albiceleste’s goals during the game.

When Messi fired Argentina into the lead on 14 minutes, Maradona exerted his emotions skyward with his arms outstretched, before crossing them across his chest as if to bless himself, and then roll his eyes into the back of his head as if possessed by an other-worldly force.

Maradona then sensationally gave a double middle finger salute to the crowd after Marcos Rojo scored a dramatic late winner to send Argentina through with just four minutes remaining.