‘If you watched it, I feel sorry for you’ – scorn for Denmark & France after dire World Cup draw

The internet has unleashed its indignation on Denmark and France after the pair played out a dire 0-0 draw in Moscow, ending the record World Cup run which had seen every game feature at least one goal.

France went into the game knowing that they had already qualified for the last 16, while the Danes knew that a draw would likely be good enough for them.

They proceeded to play out a dour draw that was devoid of the attacking intent and endeavor that have characterized Russia 2018 so far - bringing a record run of 36 games without a goalless draw to a sleep-inducing halt.

After the game, social media didn't hold back in its assessment of the teams.

If you paid to watch Denmark vs France in Russia I feel so sorry for you. — - (@AnfieldRd96) June 26, 2018

FT 🇩🇰 Denmark 0-0 France 🇫🇷



We have a winner. Worst game of the World Cup by a mile. — Team FA 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@TeamFA) June 26, 2018

If you missed France Denmark because you are at work, you are very lucky. — Max Rushden (@maxrushden) June 26, 2018

France and Denmark have let the World (Cup) down. First goalless draw. pic.twitter.com/oKEhKsOKaI — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) June 26, 2018

Some just wanted to forget that the game had ever even happened.

Can we all agree that France-Denmark game never happened? — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) June 26, 2018

I tried watching Denmark vs France pic.twitter.com/6RsXteEKwS — Mirza Ibrahim Baig (@mib91) June 26, 2018

Others felt that Peru – who finished the group in third place on three points – had played by far the best football of Group C and deserved to progress at the expense of their more defense-minded rivals.

Both these teams should be banned from proceeding and replaced with Peru as punishment for this crime against football #FRADEN — max seddon (@maxseddon) June 26, 2018

Petition to replace France and Denmark with Peru and Morocco in the round of 16 @FIFAWorldCup — Baha (@Baha) June 26, 2018

How are Iran, Morocco, Peru out and France and Denmark through? Miserable spectacle. Feel sorry for the fans that have gone to watch this game, pathetic from both sides. — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) June 26, 2018

The result - coupled with Peru's 2-0 win over Australia in their closing Group C game - meant France confirmed their place at the top of the group on seven points, with Denmark through in second on five points.

