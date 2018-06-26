News

At last! - Carrillo beauty rewards party-animal Peru fans with 1st goal World Cup goal for 36 years

26 Jun, 2018 14:34
Peru winger Andre Carrillo's peach of a volley against Australia saw 'Los Incas' record their first World Cup goal in 36 years since their last appearance at a finals in 1982. The goal came in the 18th minute of the match.

The many Peru fans attending the Russia 2018 World Cup - for many the first in their lifetime - have touched the hearts of fans with their easy-going and party-loving attitude to the tournament. 

The team failed to find the net in their first two World Cup games againt Denmark and France, but Carrillo's strike made up for the goal drought, and is the country's first in World Cup competition since World Cup Spain 1982. 

And what a goal. Captain Paolo Guerrero's delicious chip found Carrillo inside the Australia box for the Benfica man to volley across his body and low into the far corner fo the Australia goal for the opener. 

