FIFA to clarify Salah’s post-match press conference snub after Egypt's World Cup exit

26 Jun, 2018 10:30
Saudi Arabia vs Egypt © Darren Staples / Reuters

World football governing body FIFA intends to clarify the reason for Mohamed Salah’s absence at Monday’s post-match press conference which the Egyptian football star should have attended.

Salah, who received the Man of the Match award, should have been present at the press conference following the game between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, but missed the event reportedly citing health problems.

FIFA representatives who were informed of Salah’s absence said they will clarify the issue acting in accordance with body’s rules, as TASS reported on Tuesday.

The World Cup regulations require all coaches and Man of the Match award winners to attend press-conferences after matches. Egypt suffered an insulting 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in Volgograd - recording their third straight World Cup loss. The Pharaohs’ who participated in the global football tournament for the first time since 1990 were eliminated without a single point.

Liverpool F.C. star's efforts to help his squad cruise past the group stage appeared to be in vain despite the two goals he scored against Russia and Saudi Arabia. Salah’s preparation for football's biggest showpiece were hampered by a shoulder injury he sustained during the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

