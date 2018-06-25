News

Ronaldo had terrible game but won’t be slated like Messi – Schmeichel (VIDEO) RT Exclusive

25 Jun, 2018 21:37
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/98ge
/ RT

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo let his team down with a missed penalty, and an elbow against an Iran player that could have easily resulted in a sending-off, but has enough fan goodwill stored up already, says RT’s Peter Schmeichel.

READ MORE: Portugal 1-1 Iran: Late penalty snatches 1st place from Ronaldo in dramatic climax

“It was a bad game for him. You very rarely see him this bad,” the former Denmark goalkeeper said when asked to evaluate Ronaldo’s performance, in which his missed spot kick had serious implications for Portugal’s tournament prospects.

But while the Iberian team will now face sturdy Uruguay, and not Group A runners-up Russia, Schmeichel believes that he won’t be judged as harshly as Lionel Messi, who didn’t score a penalty of his own in Argentina’s draw with Iceland.

Read more
© Lucy Nicholson ‘He should have walked!’ Fury at Ronaldo red card let-off

“I think the difference is that Ronaldo has already scored four goals, he is already up there in the Golden Boot race, and Messi has done very little, and missed a penalty on top of that,” said Schmeichel.

Nonetheless, the pundit says that Ronaldo, openly motivated by personal records, will be particularly upset at missing out on a chance to go level with Harry Kane, who has scored five goals at Russia 2018 in just two games.

Despite the fact that Spain has played Russia three times in its history, and always won, Schmeichel warned not to write the hosts off following their 3-0 defeat to Uruguay.

“It going to be completely different,” said Schmeichel, noting that Russia's match will take place at the centerpiece Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. “Also, if they beat Spain the party will go on for two days!”

Also read
WORLD CUP 2018 LIVE #FansEyeView #FootWall
26 Jun, 2018 13:44
Ronaldo had terrible game but won’t be slated like Messi – Schmeichel (VIDEO)
25 Jun, 2018 21:37
‘He should have walked!’ Fury at Ronaldo red card let-off
25 Jun, 2018 21:25
Praise for Iran & Morocco as underdogs depart World Cup with heads held high
25 Jun, 2018 21:07
‘Football karma’: Spain defender Ramos trolled after World Cup night to forget against Morocco
25 Jun, 2018 20:29
Spain set up last 16 clash with Russia after grabbing late draw against eliminated Morocco
25 Jun, 2018 19:58
Portugal 1-1 Iran: Late penalty snatches 1st place from Ronaldo in dramatic climax
25 Jun, 2018 19:56
‘Getting a slap can be useful’ – Russia boss Cherchesov on Uruguay defeat
25 Jun, 2018 18:58
FIFA fines Argentina $105k for homophobic chants & fights at World Cup match
25 Jun, 2018 18:32
No FIFA ban for Shaqiri & Xhaka over eagle celebrations in Serbia game
25 Jun, 2018 17:01
Welcome to the club! Cavani joins Suarez in Uruguayan goalscorer record
25 Jun, 2018 16:54
Egypt star Salah signs off with goal but Saudis snatch late 2-1 win
25 Jun, 2018 16:00
Reality check for Russia after ruthless Uruguay run riot in 3-0 rout
25 Jun, 2018 15:54
Egypt 'keeper El Hadary becomes oldest-ever World Cup player, makes incredible penalty save
25 Jun, 2018 15:42
‘F*** racism!’ Sweden team send powerful message after death threats to Durmaz
25 Jun, 2018 14:43
England fans warned pro-Brexit chants at World Cup game could bring FIFA punishment
25 Jun, 2018 14:33
Health warning: Brazil bar offers free shots every time Neymar dives
25 Jun, 2018 13:56
New York Times writer chronicles tale of World Cup train kindness
25 Jun, 2018 13:26
Kazan locals help Colombian World Cup fan after unexpected wheelchair failure (PHOTOS)
25 Jun, 2018 11:16
'Most importantly, we’ve found our game again’: Carlos ‘El Pibe’ Valderrama on Colombia win
25 Jun, 2018 03:16
Colombia turns into sea of yellow as football fans revel in Los Cafeteros win over Poland (VIDEOS)
25 Jun, 2018 00:27
'F***ing awesome, bro!' RT meets Brazilian fan who went viral with his smooth Russian skills
24 Jun, 2018 23:20
‘We had to make this banner to thank Russia!’: Panama fans give heartfelt message (VIDEO)
24 Jun, 2018 21:20
Russian police arrest Brazilian gangster at World Cup match... after letting him watch to full time
24 Jun, 2018 21:09
Russia's FM Lavrov swaps jerseys with his Belgian counterpart (VIDEO)
24 Jun, 2018 20:58
'Colombia didn't give them a sniff': Appalling Poland dumped out of the World Cup
24 Jun, 2018 20:28
‘Absolutely false’: Egypt, Chechnya deny CNN claims Salah feels used & plans to quit team
24 Jun, 2018 19:52
FIFA fine Danish FA for World Cup crowd disturbance and sexist banner
24 Jun, 2018 19:40
No stopping now! Cherchesov wants Russia to qualify from first place in Group A
24 Jun, 2018 19:13
FIFA rejects UK tabloid claims it covered up doping by Russian footballers
24 Jun, 2018 18:28
'Incredible infrastructure & great facilities': England manager Southgate lauds Russia 2018 setup
24 Jun, 2018 17:49
Honors even in Japan and Senegal stalemate in Ekaterinburg Arena
24 Jun, 2018 16:55
‘Kane is the hottest property in world football’ – Schmeichel on England hat-trick hero (VIDEO)
24 Jun, 2018 15:26
Is this ex-England boss Allardyce watching Panama match alone in pub with hamburger? (VIDEO)
24 Jun, 2018 15:00
'Football's coming home!' - Emphatic England inspire fans to dream of World Cup glory
24 Jun, 2018 14:33
England smash spate of team World Cup records in 6-1 win over Panama
24 Jun, 2018 13:57
Hit for 6! Record-breaking England maul minnows Panama 6-1 to qualify for last 16
24 Jun, 2018 13:53
Boris Johnson ridiculed by Stan Collymore amid England World Cup rout
24 Jun, 2018 13:40
FIFA fines Polish FA for offensive banner on display during loss to Senegal
24 Jun, 2018 13:08
WORLD CUP 2018 LIVE #FansEyeView #FootWall
24 Jun, 2018 12:53