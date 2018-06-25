Colombia turns into sea of yellow as football fans revel in Los Cafeteros win over Poland (VIDEOS)
After Colombia, somewhat of an underdog, stunned Poland in a 3-0 victory, the army of the South American team's fans took to the streets of their hometowns to join in the spectacular celebrations.
Euphoric fans were jumping and cheering on sidewalks as honking motor processions streamed through the cities, turning the country into a sea of yellow for the next couple of days.
The celebration fever spilled over the borders, with chanting and jumping fans being spotted around the globe, including in the neighboring US, and, of course, Russia.
Colombia, who scored three points for the win, will take on Senegal, a shared Group H leader, in Samara on Thursday.