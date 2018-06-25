HomeSport News

Colombia turns into sea of yellow as football fans revel in Los Cafeteros win over Poland (VIDEOS)

Get short URL
Colombia turns into sea of yellow as football fans revel in Los Cafeteros win over Poland (VIDEOS)
Colombian fans celebrate their team's 3-0 victory over Poland at the FIFA World Cup in Bogota, Colombia © Luisa Gonzalez / Reuters
Jubilant Colombia fans have poured into the streets, celebrating the demolition of team Poland at the FIFA World Cup on Sunday by their home men. Donning signature yellow jerseys, flag-waving fans danced and formed motor columns.

Bien merecido muchachos! 🎊🎉 #seleccioncolombia #colombia #mundial2018

Публикация от CHARLIE... (@carlos_9onzalez)

After Colombia, somewhat of an underdog, stunned Poland in a 3-0 victory, the army of the South American team's fans took to the streets of their hometowns to join in the spectacular celebrations.

Vamos Colombia!!

Публикация от Cêt Villalobos (@cetvillalobos)

Euphoric fans were jumping and cheering on sidewalks as honking motor processions streamed through the cities, turning the country into a sea of yellow for the next couple of days.

COLOMBIA 💛💙❤

Публикация от jhon brandon (@_brandonoffcial)

The celebration fever spilled over the borders, with chanting and jumping fans being spotted around the globe, including in the neighboring US, and, of course, Russia.

@barcodenj Insane earlier... Colombia 🇨🇴!! @djcamilo @eddyg1... Madness!!

Публикация от Johnny Marines (@johnnymarines)

Colombia, who scored three points for the win, will take on Senegal, a shared Group H leader, in Samara on Thursday.

sport-bunner-instagram
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies