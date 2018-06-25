Colombia turns into sea of yellow as football fans revel in Los Cafeteros win over Poland (VIDEOS)

Jubilant Colombia fans have poured into the streets, celebrating the demolition of team Poland at the FIFA World Cup on Sunday by their home men. Donning signature yellow jerseys, flag-waving fans danced and formed motor columns.

After Colombia, somewhat of an underdog, stunned Poland in a 3-0 victory, the army of the South American team's fans took to the streets of their hometowns to join in the spectacular celebrations.

Vamos Colombia!! Публикация от Cêt Villalobos (@cetvillalobos) 24 Июн 2018 в 12:34 PDT

Euphoric fans were jumping and cheering on sidewalks as honking motor processions streamed through the cities, turning the country into a sea of yellow for the next couple of days.

Публикация от Doris Cortes (@dorisc527) 24 Июн 2018 в 2:02 PDT

COLOMBIA 💛💙❤ Публикация от jhon brandon (@_brandonoffcial) 24 Июн 2018 в 1:41 PDT

The celebration fever spilled over the borders, with chanting and jumping fans being spotted around the globe, including in the neighboring US, and, of course, Russia.

Colombia, who scored three points for the win, will take on Senegal, a shared Group H leader, in Samara on Thursday.