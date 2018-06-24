Russia's FM Lavrov swaps jerseys with his Belgian counterpart (VIDEO)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met his Belgian counterpart, Didier Reynders, who came to Moscow to watch the bout of his national team against Tunisia in the 2018 World Cup.

The two top diplomats met in Moscow on Saturday ahead of the Belgium-Tunisia match. Apart from some political topics, the two ministers naturally talked football, as Reynders came to support his national team.

The Belgian politician did not come empty-handed and gave Lavrov his national team's shirt, signed by all its players. "They're playing in red sometime, and sometime in yellow," Reynders said.

"I know, I know," Lavrov replied, giving his Belgian counterpart a brand-new World Cup 2018 fan shirt. The gift definitely came in time, since Reynders headed straight to Spartak Stadium to attend the game.

He was surely not disappointed, as Belgium devoured Tunisia, scoring a decisive 5-2 win.