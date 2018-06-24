News

'Colombia didn't give them a sniff': Appalling Poland dumped out of the World Cup

24 Jun, 2018 20:28
Despite being the top seed in Group H, Poland meekly exited the World Cup on Sunday night, following a comprehensive 3-0 defeat by Colombia. Poland is the first European team to be knocked out of Russia 2018.

Led by Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, Poland was the 8th-ranked team going into the tournament, largely thanks to its gaming of the FIFA rankings, and confident qualifying performance.

But following a somewhat unlucky loss to Senegal, Poland consigned itself to a must win against another surprise first-game loser Colombia. With James Rodriguez the architect, the South Americans demolished the Eagles, who last made it through to the World Cup play-offs 32 years ago.

