'Colombia didn't give them a sniff': Appalling Poland dumped out of the World Cup

Despite being the top seed in Group H, Poland meekly exited the World Cup on Sunday night, following a comprehensive 3-0 defeat by Colombia. Poland is the first European team to be knocked out of Russia 2018.

Led by Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, Poland was the 8th-ranked team going into the tournament, largely thanks to its gaming of the FIFA rankings, and confident qualifying performance.

But following a somewhat unlucky loss to Senegal, Poland consigned itself to a must win against another surprise first-game loser Colombia. With James Rodriguez the architect, the South Americans demolished the Eagles, who last made it through to the World Cup play-offs 32 years ago.

Poland didn’t get a sniff. Surprising, since that’s what Colombia are known for letting others do. — Phanto (@_wangwe) June 24, 2018

Poland has been relegated to CONCACAF — 🇭🇷 Kimić 🇭🇷 (@lgbtqfc) June 24, 2018

A reminder that Poland didn't play any friendly matches for almost a year so they would be seeded for this World Cup. — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) June 24, 2018

Why is no one watching this Poland match saying Europe should have fewer spots? Poland have been worse than Saudi so far — Para (@TheParacelsus) June 24, 2018