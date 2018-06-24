Boris Johnson ridiculed by Stan Collymore amid England World Cup rout

Ex-England striker Stan Collymore has ridiculed UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson after the Three Lions ran riot against Panama in their World Cup Group G encounter in Nizhny Novgorod.

Johnson was a leading voice in criticizing Russia ahead of the tournament in the wake of the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, which the UK blamed firmly on Russia while rejecting Moscow’s calls for a fully transparent investigation.

The scandal led to the UK preventing senor officials and dignitaries from attending the World Cup in Russia – although as England took a 6-0 lead against Panama in their match on Sunday, RT special guest host Collymore mockingly tweeted that he was “gutted” Johnson wasn’t in Russia.

I'm gutted Boris Johnson isn't here to see this.



Huge impact on the team without his support. 💦✊🏻 — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) June 24, 2018

England struck five goals in a rampant first-half against Panama, including a double from the penalty spot by Harry Kane – racking up the highest number of goals ever scored by the Three Lions in a World Cup finals match.

Kane added a somewhat lucky sixth – and a hat-trick for him – when the ball deflected off his heel and looped into the Panama net on 62 minutes.

RT op-ed contributor Neil Clark also took the time to question the calls from certain quarters for England to boycott the tournament in Russia.