Panama & England fans mix on Nizhny Novgorod's Lenin Square ahead of World Cup encounter

England and Panama fans have gathered on Nizhny Novgorod's famous Lenin Square ahead of their crunch World Cup Group G match in the city.

Panama are competing in their first World Cup finals. The gravity of their successful qualification can be measured by the fact their president called for a national holiday when it was confirmed 'The Canal Men' had reached Russia 2018.

Ahead of the game against the Three Lions, fans mixed freely and took photos in front of the Nizhny Novgorod's iconic Lenin statue.

Fans of #Eng and #Pan mix on Lenin Square ahead of their game in Nizhny Novgorod today #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/otqQBiP7gY — Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) June 24, 2018

Veteran Panama fans even donned traditional Russian fur hats, called "ushanka" in Russian, despite the blistering 31 degree heat, and promised a 2-0 win for the Panamanians versus England.

Veteran Panama fans in Nizhny, one wearing traditional Russian hat despite the suffocating 31 degree heat. Told me Panama will win 2-0 before shouting 'Vamos Vamos Panama' #Pan pic.twitter.com/kMwH8tBHVM — Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) June 24, 2018

The team however made a losing start to their maiden World Cup, going down 3-0 to Belgium, and will hope to rectify that against heavy favorites England in Nizhny.

England fans give a rendition of fan favorite 'Vindaloo' on way to Nizhny Novgorod Stadium #Eng #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/n8w99o8ujf — Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) June 24, 2018

England know a win will see them through to the knockout stages of the tournament, having beaten Tunisia 2-1 courtesy of a last-gasp goal in Volgograd on Monday.

The Three Lions are largely expected to book their place in the last 16 with a win over the unfancied but plucky Central Americans.