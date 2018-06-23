Eagles soar in Moscow: Tunisia fans turn Russian capital red ahead of Belgium clash (VIDEO)

Tunisia fans have flooded the streets of Moscow in anticipation of their second Group G game against Belgium at Spartak Stadium on Saturday.

Crowds of fans dressed in bright red invaded Russia’s capital waving national flags, playing drums and chanting to in support for ‘The Eagles of Carthage’, who desperately need a win to go through.

So far the Tunisia fans are infinity times louder than the England fams pic.twitter.com/JPubuwe7uc — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) June 18, 2018

Tunisia were beaten 2-1 by England in their World Cup opener having conceded a last-minute goal from Three Lions captain Harry Kane, which denied them a chance to nick a draw in the match.

In order to keep their dream of reaching the knockout stage alive, Tunisia must gain a result against Belgium and their final group game against Panama.

