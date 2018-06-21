News

‘Messi didn’t turn up again’ – Schmeichel as Argentina suffer 3-0 World Cup rout against Croatia RT Exclusive

21 Jun, 2018 20:47
‘Messi didn’t turn up again’ – Schmeichel as Argentina suffer 3-0 World Cup rout against Croatia
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/9860
/ RT

RT special World Cup host Peter Schmeichel says Lionel Messi “didn’t turn up” as Argentina were routed 3-0 by Croatia in their Group D encounter in Nizhny Novgorod.

Messi and Argentina’s World Cup hopes are hanging by a thread after they were thumped by Croatia thnaks to second half goals from Ante Rebic, Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic.

Read more
© Ivan Alvarado Croatia 3-0 Argentina: Modric and co. maul Messi's misfiring Argentina in shock World Cup rout

Croatia’s win booked their placed in the last 16 with one game to spare, while Argentina remain on just one point from their two games after their opening draw with Iceland.

When asked whether the game had been a horror show, goalkeeping great Schmeichel said: “I’m not sure it was a horror movie, why do we care so much about Argentina? We should praise Croatia for what they did tonight," before going on to criticize Messi’s performances so far at Russia 2018.  

“We talked about the big players, the big stage, when you come to these big events like the World Cup, the big players they perform.

“Today, Messi, who is a big player, didn’t turn up again, like he didn’t in the game against Iceland,” Schmeichel said.

Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli has openly stated that this is “Messi’s team” – but former Denmark international Schmeichel said that La Albiceleste were now paying for it with the Barcelona star misfiring.  

“When you design your team to be around Messi, then you pay for it, and they absolutely paid for it today, they were smashed by Croatia. The scoreline was a fair reflection of the game,” he said.

The game also saw tempers run high on several occasions, as Argentina became increasingly frustrated.

© David Klein / Global Look Press

“A rough game, very hardly played, a lot of tempers flaring, surprisingly enough only six yellow cards, no red cards, we were betting there would be at least one red card,” Schmeichel said.

Argentina goalkeeper Willy Caballero’s howler had handed Croatia the chance to open the scoring when he fluffed a clearance, but there was still plenty to do for striker Ante Rebic, who acrobatically turned the ball home in what was described by Schmeichel as “a beautiful” finish.

© Cezaro De Luca / Global Look Press

He also reserved special praise for Croatian playmanker Luka Modric, who scored his second goal of the tournament and was instrumental in much of his team’s play. “Luka Modric is a big player and he’s turned up in this tournament,” Schmeichel said.  

Argentina will be watching anxiously as Iceland take on Nigeria in their Group D match tomorrow, and a win for the Vikings in particular could spell doom for Messi and co. The final round of group games is on Tuesday, when Argentina face Nigeria and Iceland take on Croatia.    

Also read
WORLD CUP 2018 LIVE #FansEyeView #FootWall
22 Jun, 2018 12:23
‘The sheep, not the GOAT’ – Messi & Argentina trolled after World Cup shock
21 Jun, 2018 21:29
Croatia erupts in a blush of red as national team tear apart Argentina in World Cup (VIDEOS)
21 Jun, 2018 21:01
‘Messi didn’t turn up again’ – Schmeichel as Argentina suffer 3-0 World Cup rout against Croatia
21 Jun, 2018 20:47
Croatia 3-0 Argentina: Modric and co. maul Messi's misfiring Argentina in shock World Cup rout
21 Jun, 2018 19:52
‘I’m confident, but try not to think he’s my son’ – Peter Schmeichel on watching son Kasper (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2018 19:33
‘France won the game, Peru won our hearts’ – Twitter grieves over Los Incas World Cup exit (PHOTOS)
21 Jun, 2018 17:49
France through to World Cup last 16 after knocking out crowd favorites Peru
21 Jun, 2018 16:54
Peru crunch World Cup clash against France brings country to standstill (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2018 16:31
Colombian police probe Sanchez death threats after star’s World Cup red card
21 Jun, 2018 16:30
Iranian women watch World Cup match in stadium for 1st time in 40 years (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2018 16:12
Is he a winger? In Russia, even the birds are getting in on the World Cup action (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2018 16:06
'Party like a Peruvian!': Fans continue invasion by sining 'Katyusha' in Ekaterinburg (VIDEOS)
21 Jun, 2018 14:48
‘I didn’t even know who lifted me up!’ Fan from iconic image of Russia 2018 speaks to RT (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2018 14:02
Russia’s new hottest football fan… and she’s not a porn star (PHOTOS)
21 Jun, 2018 13:45
Can Argentina & misfiring Messi overcome Croatia? Here’s what Jose Mourinho thinks… (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2018 12:35
‘Street of Lights’: Moscow's Nikolskaya becomes World Cup epicenter for jubilant fans
21 Jun, 2018 12:21
Iran staff member hospitalized after disallowed goal in Spain World Cup game
21 Jun, 2018 11:50
‘We blame Ramos!’ – Twitterati troll Spain star for England manager shoulder injury
21 Jun, 2018 11:48
FIFA fines Mexico for ‘discriminatory & insulting chants’ during Germany game  
21 Jun, 2018 11:46
‘We’re cheering for Russia’: US fans build bridges by backing World Cup hosts
21 Jun, 2018 09:58
Schmeichel praises Spain’s patience in breaking down defensive Iran (VIDEO)
20 Jun, 2018 21:59
Spain overcome spirited Iran 1-0 to claim World Cup win in Kazan
20 Jun, 2018 19:54
‘There are trigger points’: FIFA technology head explains VAR system to Peter Schmeichel (VIDEO)
20 Jun, 2018 19:20
Russia officially qualify for World Cup knockout stages after Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia in Group A
20 Jun, 2018 18:30
Swedish squad stunned by Russian volunteer’s impromptu rendition of their national anthem (VIDEO)
20 Jun, 2018 16:37
Brazil fans' chants make Russian flight attendant blush (VIDEO)
20 Jun, 2018 16:23
‘It was beautiful for me’ – Ronaldo on record-breaking goal & Portugal World Cup victory
20 Jun, 2018 15:58
Record-breaker Ronaldo snatches World Cup win for Portugal on successful return to Luzhniki Stadium
20 Jun, 2018 15:57
'It’s same with Trump: it perpetuates myth that blacks are less': Collymore on Lord Sugar tweets
20 Jun, 2018 15:56
‘Carrying the whole team on his shoulders’: Ronaldo brilliance inspires Portugal to tense win
20 Jun, 2018 15:47
Ronaldo superfans descend on Moscow to see Portugal beat Morocco in World Cup clash
20 Jun, 2018 14:14
Alan Sugar blasted for ‘racist’ tweet comparing Senegal World Cup team to street traders
20 Jun, 2018 13:13
Smash hit! Ronaldo breaks top international goalscoring record at World Cup
20 Jun, 2018 12:46
Japan & Senegal sweeping all before them – on the pitch & in the stands (VIDEO)
20 Jun, 2018 12:33
Return of the champion: Ronaldo graces Luzhniki 10 yrs after 1st UCL win in stadium
20 Jun, 2018 11:54
World Cup 2018 can become a start-up for Russian football – Sepp Blatter to RT
20 Jun, 2018 11:33
Russian police officer wows fans with football juggling skills (VIDEO)
20 Jun, 2018 11:09
Jubilant Russians fill streets after World Cup win over Egypt (VIDEO)
19 Jun, 2018 21:22
‘I blame Sergio Ramos’: Reaction as Egypt fall victim to Russian storm
19 Jun, 2018 21:10