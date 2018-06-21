Iran staff member hospitalized after disallowed goal in Spain World Cup game

A member of the Iranian team’s staff was hospitalized on Wednesday following the disallowed goal in the World Cup Group B game against Spain in Kazan.

The incident came in the second half of the game with Iran 1-0 down. Carlos Queiroz’s team thought they had equalized when Saeid Ezatolahi turned the ball home from 6 yards out.

The strike sparked wild celebrations before being ruled out for offside by referee Andres Cunha on the advice of the the linesman and Video Assistant Referee (VAR) replay.

The staff member – who was not named – apparently fell ill after the goal was chalked off. Iran went on to lose the game, and coach Queiroz confirmed afterwards that the man had been taken to hospital.

“In this moment we are more concerned because one member of our staff in difficulty from health point of view after VAR decision,” Queiroz said.

“He went to hospital but we hope everything will be alright. A member of our staff [is] in difficulty. We pray for him at this moment. This shows the emotional power of our national team,” the Portuguese added.

It has since been reported that the member of staff has been discharged from hospital and has rejoined the camp, ready for Iran’s crunch Group B game against Portugal in Saransk on Monday.

Iran remain on three points, while Portugal are one ahead on four and level with Spain at the top of the group after victory over the Moroccans in Moscow yesterday. With that result, Morocco became the first team eliminated form the tournament.