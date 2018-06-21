News

'We blame Ramos!' – Twitterati troll Spain star for England manager shoulder injury

21 Jun, 2018 11:48
‘We blame Ramos!’ – Twitterati troll Spain star for England manager shoulder injury
© Juan Medina/© David Klein / Reuters

Spain captain Sergio Ramos has become the center of Twitter attention yet again as a spate of users have blamed the defender for a mysterious shoulder injury to England manager Gareth Southgate.

The England manager dislocated his shoulder while out running on Wednesday, two days after his Three Lions side snatched victory against Tunisia in their Group G opener at Volgograd Arena.

Former international Southgate was not injured, however, celebrating captain Harry Kane's 91st-minute winner.

Twitter users were quick to raise suspicions about the whereabouts of Ramos, who was blamed for the injury during a tackle to Mohamed Salah in May’s Champions League final in Kiev between Liverpool and Real Madrid. 

Other users took the opportunity to troll Liverpool fans, who reacted to the injury by not only blaming Ramos, but creating a petition to have the player retroactively punished for the tackle.

Ramos helped Spain to a 1-0 win over Iran in Kazan Arena on Wednesday, which puts them level on points at the top of Group B with Portugal, who beat Morocco by the same scoreline in Moscow prior to that match. Salah's Egypt were eliminated whent they lost 3-1 to hosts Russia in St. Petersburg on Tuesday. 

