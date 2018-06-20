Brazil fans' chants make Russian flight attendant blush (VIDEO)

Brazilian football fans have made a Russian flight attendant blush after they directed chanting at the cabin crew member.

The improvised onboard performance started with chants of “Polina, Polina” in support of the flight hostess, who was giving obligatory safety instructions. “Ole, ole Brazil” shouts broke out after the flight attendant put on a yellow life vest - the same color as the Brazil team.

A post shared by Papauah (@papauah) on Jun 19, 2018 at 10:49am PDT

The woman, who was visibly embarrassed by the fans' attention, continued to perform the pre-flight safety demonstration with professionalism while trying hard not to break out into laughter.

Brazilian players delivered an underwhelming performance in their World Cup opener, playing out a 1-1 draw against underdogs Switzerland.

The five-time World Cup winners play Costa Rica on June 22 before facing Serbia on June 27.