Saudi football team plane engine ‘catches fire’ en-route to World Cup match (VIDEO)

Footage from aboard the Saudi team plane traveling to Rostov for their World Cup match appeared to show fire coming out of the engine. The Russian Airlines Airbus jet has landed safely at its planned destination.

“The Saudi Arabian Football Federation would like to reassure everyone that all the Saudi national team players are safe, after a technical failure in one of the airplane engines that has just landed in Rostov-on-Don airport, and now they’re heading to their residence safely,” said a statement from the federation’s English-language Twitter feed.

📄| The Saudi Arabian Football Federation would like to reassure everyone that all the Saudi national team players are safe, after a technical failure in one of the airplane engines that has just landed in Rostov-on-Don airport, and now they’re heading to their residence safely. — Saudi National Team (@SaudiNT_EN) 18 June 2018

Unverified footage that appeared to be shot from a passenger seat, showing the wing of the Airbus A319-100 enguled in fire was spread on social media by Middle Eastern news outlets.

📹 PASSENGER FOOTAGE: Watch #KSA plane engine catching fire as they land in Rostov-on-Don for their #WorldCup matchday 2 game against #URU . pic.twitter.com/Yq3QQ1MtZ1 — Ahdaaf (@ahdaafme) 18 June 2018

The Rossiya Airlines aircraft was traveling from Moscow to the south of the country, where Saudi Arabia faces Uruguay on Wednesday.

It will be the Gulf nation's second game of the tournament, following a painful 5-0 defeat at the hands of hosts Russia, in the opening match of the World Cup.

