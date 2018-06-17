‘House on wheels’ arrives at World Cup – German tractor man rocks up to Moscow (VIDEO)

Seventy-year-old Hubert Wirth has finally rolled his way into Moscow after setting off from Germany on his 1920s vintage-era tractor.

Wirth set off on the 1,000km journey on the 30km per hour tractor to arrive at Luzhniki to see current world champions Germany take on Mexico in their World Cup opener on Sunday.

The eccentric was filmed outside Luzhniki Stadium with his match ticket after arriving to see Die Mannschaft take on the Aztecs.

He was surrounded by journalists intrigued to learn more about his journey - and in particular his experience with Russian roads.

“I had no problem with the Russian roads. You can compare them with the German ones,” Wirth said, according to TASS.

“The police stopped me five times, but only to take pictures,” the tractor enthusiast added.