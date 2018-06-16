News

Mexican football fans mock Trump at World Cup in Moscow (VIDEO)

16 Jun, 2018
Mexican football fans mock Trump at World Cup in Moscow (VIDEO)
Wearing sombreros and ponchos, Mexican fans cheered for their national football team – and vented their discontent with US President Donald Trump – in the streets of Moscow, ahead of their game against Germany.

Football fans from sunny Mexico took in the beauty of Moscow’s Red Square and chanted in support of their team ahead of the big match against the cup holders, at the Luzhniki stadium on Sunday. Wearing festive sombreros and ponchos, and waving Mexican flags, they paraded through the center of the Russian capital.

One man in the crowd was particularly not shy about showing what he thinks of the US leader, as he was pictured dancing and singing wearing a piggyback-riding Trump costume. The jubilant fan proudly held the presidential head between his legs.

Trump's term in office has seen neighborly relations with Mexico descend to their lowest levels in recent history. Trump has vowed to curb illegal immigration by building a border wall and even making Mexico pay for it. Earlier this month, the US slapped Mexico with 25 percent steel tariffs and 10 percent aluminum tariffs, as part of the US-led campaign to pressure its neighbors to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Just this week, as Mexico, Canada and the US won a joint bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, it was reported that Trump told Japan’s PM that, if he had “25 million Mexicans” suddenly shipped to his country, Shinzo Abe would understand the scale of the problem the US is facing.

