Putin won’t attend Russia’s next World Cup game – Kremlin spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be present at Russia’s next World Cup game against Egypt, which is scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg on June 19.

“He won’t be able to attend,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, R-sport reports.

Read more

On that day, President Putin will go to Belarus to take part in a Union State of Russia and Belarus Supreme State Council meeting, missing out on the opportunity to support the national team in their second match.

Putin attended the opener on Friday, in which Russia defeated Saudi Arabia 5-0.

Earlier, the president said he would try to attend several World Cup games, including the opening match and the final, which he is obliged to attend as the head of the host nation.

Team Russia tops the Group A standings at the moment, ahead of Uruguay which defeated Egypt 1-0 on Saturday, scoring 4 goals less than the hosts in their first game.