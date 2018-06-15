Happy birthday, Mo Salah: Twitter pays tribute to the Egyptian King

It seems fitting that Egypt talisman Salah’s 26th birthday falls on the occasion of his nation’s biggest match in nearly three decades, and he will be hoping it is a happy one when the final whistle blows against Uruguay today.

While we imagine that a fully functional shoulder is top of the Egyptian King’s birthday list this year after the injury he suffered in the Champions League Final last month, Salah had to settle for a place on the bench for Egypt’s Group A opener against Uruguay on his birthday.

READ MORE: 'Salah can hurt Russia': Mourinho's forecast for Russia v Egypt match

Fans from across the globe have taken to social media to wish Salah a happy birthday and below is a selection of some of the best, including this legion of Egyptian fans in Moscow awaiting their team's opening match against Uruguay in Ekaterinburg.

Everyone loves @MoSalah that Brazilian fans are wishing him a happy birthday.



Feliz Aniversário king 👑 #Rusia2018 pic.twitter.com/kjUqCxSNe0 — KingFut.com (@King_Fut) June 14, 2018

Happy birthday, Mo Salah. 33 individual accolades as well as breaking the all time PL goal-scoring record and guiding us to our first UCL final in over 12 years. One of the kindest & most humble footballers around; deserve nothing but the best. An inspiration and example to many. — Dharma Bhagalia (@Kloppholic) June 14, 2018