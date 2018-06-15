News

Happy birthday, Mo Salah: Twitter pays tribute to the Egyptian King

15 Jun, 2018 13:41
Happy birthday, Mo Salah: Twitter pays tribute to the Egyptian King
/ Reuters

It seems fitting that Egypt talisman Salah’s 26th birthday falls on the occasion of his nation’s biggest match in nearly three decades, and he will be hoping it is a happy one when the final whistle blows against Uruguay today.

While we imagine that a fully functional shoulder is top of the Egyptian King’s birthday list this year after the injury he suffered in the Champions League Final last month, Salah had to settle for a place on the bench for Egypt’s Group A opener against Uruguay on his birthday.

READ MORE: 'Salah can hurt Russia': Mourinho's forecast for Russia v Egypt match

Fans from across the globe have taken to social media to wish Salah a happy birthday and below is a selection of some of the best, including this legion of Egyptian fans in Moscow awaiting their team's opening match against Uruguay in Ekaterinburg.

