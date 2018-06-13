News

‘Huge pressure, but they have to win’ – Mourinho predicts opening game World Cup win for Russia

13 Jun, 2018 15:00
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/97hv

Jose Mourinho says the Russian team will be under “huge pressure” when they open their home World Cup against Saudi Arabia in Moscow on Thursday, but has backed the hosts to come away with a win.

Read more
/ RT Jose Mourinho predicts Ronaldo vs Messi cliffhanger in World Cup final

Russia and Saudi Arabia kick off the World Cup in their Group A match at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

The hosts head into the tournament as the lowest-ranked team, having slipped to 70th in the FIFA rankings – three places below the Saudis.

Stanislav Cherchesov’s team are also without a win in seven games – although Mourinho still believes that can overcome the Saudis, led by manager Juan Antonio Pizzi.   

“Huge pressure for Russia,” Manchester United manager Mourinho exclusively told RT in his role as a special guest pundit.

“They start the World Cup at home, the world is watching them, it’s a big chance to qualify, to beat a Saudi Arabia team, that despite some good young talent is a naïve team, is a team from a different reality, and Russia has to win it.”

Russians will be hoping Mourinho is proved right, and that the World Cup party starts with a welcome win for the hosts.         

Also read
‘Huge pressure, but they have to win’ – Mourinho predicts opening game World Cup win for Russia
13 Jun, 2018 15:00
Ex-England football legend Alan Shearer loving Russian reception at World Cup
13 Jun, 2018 14:47
‘We can send messages of unity through football’ – FIFA President Infantino (VIDEO)
13 Jun, 2018 14:34
Russian hooligan-fearing Labour MP slammed by senior police officer
13 Jun, 2018 14:21
Fernando Hierro to coach Spain at World Cup following removal of Lopetegui
13 Jun, 2018 13:45
Trump tweets congratulations to North America World Cup 2026 winning bid
13 Jun, 2018 12:06
Putin thanks ‘entire world football family’ for help in organizing 2018 World Cup
13 Jun, 2018 11:59
FIFA chief Infantino confirms he will run for reelection
13 Jun, 2018 11:19
North America bid wins FIFA World Cup 2026 hosting rights
13 Jun, 2018 10:52
‘More than 20 heads of state to attend World Cup opener’ – LOC chief Sorokin
13 Jun, 2018 10:23
Spain sack manager Lopetegui two days before World Cup opening game versus Portugal
13 Jun, 2018 10:08
Jose Mourinho predicts Ronaldo vs Messi cliffhanger in World Cup final
13 Jun, 2018 07:00
Mo Salah filmed in intense workout to recover in time for Egypt’s World Cup opener (VIDEO)
12 Jun, 2018 21:11
England arrive! Three Lions rock up at Repino hotel for World Cup (VIDEO)
12 Jun, 2018 17:15
‘Germany is Germany’: Mourinho tips four-time World Cup winners to reach semi-finals in Russia
12 Jun, 2018 16:21
Brazil training prank: Birthday boy Coutinho pelted with eggs by Neymar & teammates (VIDEO)
12 Jun, 2018 14:50
‘Little fellow’ Leo Messi & Argentina to advance to World Cup semi-finals in #MatchMourinho
12 Jun, 2018 14:39
‘France, we’ll beat you again’: Portugal will romp into semi-finals in Russia, Mourinho predicts
12 Jun, 2018 14:12
Jose Mourinho predicts World Cup quarter-final heartache for England against Brazil
12 Jun, 2018 13:07
‘VAR cannot replace referees,’ - FIFA refereeing head Busacca (VIDEO)
12 Jun, 2018 12:29
#MatchMourinho: Jose reveals his picks for World Cup knockout stage glory (VIDEO)
12 Jun, 2018 12:00
'He reads the Koran, me too!' Iraqi Mo Salah doppelganger greets fans in Baghdad (VIDEO)
12 Jun, 2018 11:25
Schoolboy error? Twitterati mercilessly troll England over World Cup team photo
12 Jun, 2018 10:15
'Mexico World Cup Fan House will 'build bridges' between two countries'- Mexican Ambassador
11 Jun, 2018 18:48
Nigeria up the World Cup fashion stakes with flashy travel outfits
11 Jun, 2018 17:00
Stone me! Stunning Salah & Messi mosaics appear in Kazan ahead of World Cup
11 Jun, 2018 16:49
‘Mustache of hope’: Russians sprout facial hair in support of team ahead of World Cup
11 Jun, 2018 16:25
Take a stunning virtual tour around each World Cup venue with RT’s Stadia 360 project
11 Jun, 2018 15:37
World Cup opening game ball girls attend training on 'how to throw the footballs properly'
11 Jun, 2018 15:05
‘Now we know Russia is really a football country’ – French World Cup winner Desailly (VIDEO)
11 Jun, 2018 13:01
Picture-perfect: French players delighted at stunning personalized artwork in Moscow team hotel
11 Jun, 2018 11:56
‘Hello mate!’ Russian fan tries to kiss Australian reporter in Kazan (VIDEO)
11 Jun, 2018 09:59
Brazilians touch down in Russia as Samba Boys begin bid for 6th World Cup title
11 Jun, 2018 09:37
Party like a Russian: Robbie Williams & Ronaldo to star in World Cup opening ceremony in Moscow
11 Jun, 2018 09:30
Mo Salah is the best footballer and a perfect person – Kadyrov (VIDEO)
10 Jun, 2018 22:39
'KungFuPazdan': Polish footballer’s quick reaction saves female reporter from falling lamp (VIDEO)
10 Jun, 2018 18:22
Can you figure out these obscure World Cup 2018 team nicknames? (QUIZ)
10 Jun, 2018 17:01
The Egypt has landed! Salah & co. greeted with 'lezginka' dance after arriving in Russia (VIDEO)
10 Jun, 2018 15:13
‘Football is an element that defines us’: Uruguay university scraps classes during World Cup games
10 Jun, 2018 12:15
Iceland trolled over suits & shoes combo as Vikings venture to Russia for World Cup (VIDEO)
10 Jun, 2018 11:51