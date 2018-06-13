FIFA chief Infantino confirms he will run for reelection

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has confirmed he will run for reelection at the organization’s 2019 congress in Paris.

Infantino made the announcement at the FIFA congress in Moscow on Wednesday, where the joint bid from the USA, Mexico and Canada was awarded the right to host the 2026 World Cup.

The current FIFA chief was elected for a three-year term in February 2016, in the wake of the corruption scandal that saw the departure of former boss Sepp Blatter.

He will preside over his first World Cup as president when the Russia 2018 tournament kicks off in Moscow on Thursday.