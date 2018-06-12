News

Mo Salah filmed in intense workout to recover in time for Egypt’s World Cup opener (VIDEO)

12 Jun, 2018 21:11
With his participation in the World Cup in Russia called into question after a shoulder injury, Egyptian superstar Mo Salah is working hard to be fit to help his team in the opening match against Uruguay on Friday.

Footage by RT’s Ruplty video agency showed Salah training individually with a physical therapist at the stadium in the Chechen capital, Grozny, which the Egyptian national team chose to base its camp during the tournament. The workout of the 25-year-old striker included exercises with fit ball and rubber bands, as well as other activities.

Salah, who scored 32 goals in 36 appearances for Liverpool and led his team to the Champions League final this season, is considered the main rival for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the contest for the title of world’s best footballer.

However, his World Cup dreams were nearly crushed after the Egyptian suffered a shoulder injury in that very final, following what many believe was dirty play by Real Madrid’s defender Sergio Ramos.

Despite his physical problems, Salah has been included in Egypt’s lineup for the Mundial, but it’s currently unclear if he’ll be able to appear in his country’s opening march against Uruguay on June 15 or in the crucial second game against host Russia.

