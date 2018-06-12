News

'VAR cannot replace referees,' - FIFA refereeing head Busacca (VIDEO)

12 Jun, 2018 12:29
‘VAR cannot replace referees,’ - FIFA refereeing head Busacca (VIDEO)
/ Reuters

The Head of FIFA’s Refereeing Department Massimo Busacca has said the newly-implemented Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system is aimed at helping referees on the pitch, not at replacing them.

In an exclusive interview with RT, Busacca said he admired Russia’s readiness to host the World Cup and discussed the intricacies of the newly-implemented VAR technology.

I’m really impressed,” Busacca, the former referee, said. “I didn’t have any doubts (about the country’s readiness) also remembering the Confederations Cup.”

But now they have confirmed also before the start of World Cup that they are ready. Especially on the refereeing point of view, the preparation, facilities, everything (is ready). We really want to thank Russia for what they are giving us to prepare for this incredible event.”

When asked whether he is allowed to root for his home country – Switzerland - Busacca said that he supports football and fair play in general.

I am a supporter of football. I am a supporter of the best team to win the game. And honestly I support a fair play. I respect football, respect the image if fair play.”

Talking about the newly-introduced VAR system that will be used at the upcoming World Cup Busacca said that it should be applied only to resolve controversial moments in the game in order to avoid refereeing mistakes.

Technology is helping today to make this interview. Technology is helping in our life. But we know that technology can be also dangerous if we abuse it. So we have to use technology only in the moment when it is really needed. If the referee knows exactly what he has to do to take the important decision (no VAR system is needed). But when it is very difficult to try to understand (determine) one cm then the technology will come.”

So technology can be a good tool to prevent (mistakes) and help, but it shouldn’t change the main approach of refereeing where a referee takes the final decision,” he added.

VAR will be used at the Russia 2018 World Cup, the first time the system has been implemented in a major international tournament.

