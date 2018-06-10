News

Moscow FIFA Fan Fest zone opens ahead of World Cup kick-off

10 Jun, 2018 16:17
Moscow FIFA Fan Fest zone opens ahead of World Cup kick-off
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/97a1
/ Sputnik

The World Cup party has started in Moscow with the official opening of the city’s FIFA Fan Fest zone, which will host thousands of supporters for a month-long celebration of football during the tournament.

The fan zone was officially opened by French World Cup winner Marcel Desailly and former Russia international Aleksandr Kerzhakov, both of whom are FIFA ambassadors. Thousands of fans were in attendance for the grand opening, where the World Cup trophy was on display and where people were treated to a music show from Russian and international artists.  

© Vladimir Astapkovich / Sputnik

Moscow’s Fan Fest zone can hold around 25,000 people and is the first to officially welcome supporters.

© Vladimir Astapkovich

It is situated in Vorobyovy Gory (Sparrow Hills) just south of the city center, and has the spectacular backdrop of the Moscow State University behind it.

Across the other side of the Moscow River is Luzhniki Stadium, which is the World Cup’s centerpiece stadium and which will host seven games in total, including the opening game on June 14 and the final on July 15.  

Similar fan areas in the remaining 10 World Cup host cities will open their doors when the tournament kicks off on June 14 when Russia take on Saudi Arabia.

The fan areas will be open on each World Cup matchday, and will show games live on giant screens as well put on music and cultural entertainment programs. They will be free for fans to enter.

Also read
Mo Salah is the best footballer and a perfect person – Kadyrov (VIDEO)
10 Jun, 2018 22:39
'KungFuPazdan': Polish footballer’s quick reaction saves female reporter from falling lamp (VIDEO)
10 Jun, 2018 18:22
Can you figure out these obscure World Cup 2018 team nicknames? (QUIZ)
10 Jun, 2018 17:01
The Egypt has landed! Salah & co. greeted with 'lezginka' dance after arriving in Russia (VIDEO)
10 Jun, 2018 15:13
‘Football is an element that defines us’: Uruguay university scraps classes during World Cup games
10 Jun, 2018 12:15
Iceland trolled over suits & shoes combo as Vikings venture to Russia for World Cup (VIDEO)
10 Jun, 2018 11:51
Ronaldo & reigning European champions Portugal touch down in Moscow for World Cup
9 Jun, 2018 16:17
‘I’ll be ready’: Salah vows he’ll be fit to face Uruguay in Egypt’s World Cup opener
9 Jun, 2018 16:01
Battle of the brands: Will Adidas, Nike or hipster upstarts win the bid for your World Cup cash?
9 Jun, 2018 14:10
Germany’s Gundogan booed by own fans over meeting with Turkish president (VIDEO)
9 Jun, 2018 12:24
No racism issue in Russia, come to World Cup and see for yourself – Nigeria envoy
9 Jun, 2018 02:26
'Welcome to the FIFA World Cup!': Putin greets football teams & fans coming to Russia 2018 (VIDEO)
8 Jun, 2018 20:31
78-year-old ‘King of Polish fans’ set to attend his 11th successive World Cup in Russia
8 Jun, 2018 18:25
Stanley Cup champ Ovechkin to be invited to World Cup opening game
8 Jun, 2018 16:30
Iraqi Mo Salah lookalike hoping to emulate Liverpool man in more ways than one
8 Jun, 2018 16:10
‘I’m not scared of Suarez, I can bite him myself!’ - Russia defender Kutepov
8 Jun, 2018 14:39
Will Smith official World Cup 2018 song video clip released (VIDEO)
8 Jun, 2018 13:43
Russia v Saudi Arabia World Cup opener could have impact on global oil market
7 Jun, 2018 21:18
'Agree with Jose'...'Keep on dreaming'- Fans react to Match Mourinho World Cup predictions
7 Jun, 2018 19:24
Feel the World Cup spirit: Russia getting ready to host grandiose football festival
7 Jun, 2018 18:33
Russia become lowest-ranked World Cup team after slipping below Saudis in FIFA standings
7 Jun, 2018 17:32
Iran hits back after Nike refuses to supply players with boots due to US sanctions
7 Jun, 2018 16:51
Roberto Firmino trolls ‘idiot’ Sergio Ramos over Champions League final comments
7 Jun, 2018 16:15
World Cup 2018: All the build-up to the big kick-off in Russia
7 Jun, 2018 15:17
'House on wheels': German fan, 70, driving vintage tractor to Russia for World Cup (VIDEO, PHOTOS)
7 Jun, 2018 14:18
Team Melli & ‘Iranian Messi’ 1st to touch down in Russia ahead of World Cup (PHOTOS)
7 Jun, 2018 12:30
Ordinary Russian football fans: The lesser-heard voices that will be loudest at the World Cup
7 Jun, 2018 11:16
Inside look at Luzhniki Stadium: Moscow’s World Cup 2018 opener & final venue (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
7 Jun, 2018 10:46
'World Cup stadiums legacy main aim, hope national team doesn't disappoint' - Vladimir Putin
7 Jun, 2018 10:01
Ay Caramba!: Mexico squad embroiled in ‘prostitute party’ scandal ahead of World Cup
6 Jun, 2018 18:19
Spain captain Ramos appears on giant Krasnodar mural ahead of World Cup arrival
6 Jun, 2018 17:39
Culture vulture Peter Schmeichel shows off piano skills in World Cup host city St. Petersburg
6 Jun, 2018 16:38
Caged Lions: England’s World Cup training base in St. Petersburg to be surrounded by 24ft fence
6 Jun, 2018 16:13
Messi’s hometown turns white & blue ahead of World Cup (VIDEO)
6 Jun, 2018 13:44
‘I think the little fellow will finish first’ – Mourinho picks Messi & Super Eagles to soar
6 Jun, 2018 13:31
Bangladeshi man sells land to make 5.5km-long German flag ahead of World Cup (VIDEO)
6 Jun, 2018 13:01
‘Matic needs a holiday’: Mourinho selects Samba Boys to sit pretty & Swiss to roll out Serbs
6 Jun, 2018 12:06
'Argentina & Brazil are contenders, Spain & Germany have chance'- Putin names Russia 2018 favourites
6 Jun, 2018 11:41
Socceroos to shock at World Cup 2018, Schmeichel can't save Denmark - Mourinho
6 Jun, 2018 11:17
Patriotic predicament as Mourinho backs Spain over Portugal in RT’s World Cup predictor
6 Jun, 2018 10:14