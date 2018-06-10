The Egypt has landed! Salah & co. greeted with 'lezginka' dance after arriving in Russia (VIDEO)

Forward Mo Salah has landed in Russia with the Egypt national team ahead of the 2018 World Cup, where he and the squad were immediately treated to the traditional ‘lezginka’ dance by locals at the team’s base in Chechnya.

The Pharaohs will be based at ‘The Local Hotel’ in Grozny, the capital city of the Chechen Republic, for the tournament and became acquainted with some of the local customs when welcomed by dancers.

استقبال بعثة المنتخب الوطني لدى وصولها فندق لوكال مقر اقامة البعثة طوال فترة اقامتها بجروزني pic.twitter.com/ca9WuWCD2c — EFA.eg (@EFA) June 10, 2018

A man and woman in traditional Chechen dress performed the lezginka dance - a folk dance originating from the Lezgian people of the Caucasus region - as the players disembarked coaches outside the hotel.

The dance is traditionally performed by a man, often with a sword, and imitating an eagle. The dancer falls to his knees, leaps up, and dances with steps and strong, sharp arm and body movements like the bird.

When the dance is performed in a pair, couples do not touch; the woman dances quietly as she regards the man’s display.

Lezginka was also performed by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov when former football stars took part in a celebratory football match, which featured Brazilian legend and 2002 World Cup winner Ronaldinho.

Focus ahead of the World Cup has firmly been fixed on star player Mo Salah, who suffered a shoulder injury during last month’s Champions League final. Initial reports suggested he would miss the World Cup entirely, however, further news suggested last season’s Premier League Player of the Year could be available for group matches at Russia.

Salah recently expressed his certainty of being fit to face Uruguay on Friday in Ekaterinburg, having already promised to be fit for the game against hosts Russia on June 19 in St. Petersburg.

Egypt then round off their Group A campaign against Saudi Arabia on June 25 in Volgograd.