Will Smith official World Cup 2018 song video clip released (VIDEO)

8 Jun, 2018 13:43
The official video clip to the World Cup 2018 song - ‘Live It Up’ - has been released featuring superstar Will Smith, DJ Nicky Jam and singer Era Istrefi with clips of some of the world’s top football stars.

West Philadelphia native Smith described being asked to perform the the official song - released on June 24 - alongside Nicky Jam and Kosovar singer Istrefi as “an honor.” The video clip has been released less than one week before the start of the tournament.

In the video, archive footage of fans of each of the 32 qualified World Cup nations is merged with clips of some breathtaking views of Russia, including Luzhniki Stadium, the venue for the Russia 2018 opening game and final.

The video begins with introductions of different fans and the three artists, before the quote: “We're there is unity there is always victory,” by Syrian Latin-language writer Publilius Syrus.

There is a starring role for 2002 World Cup winner Ronaldinho, who greets Smith and the other artists before reenacting his famous second-round goal against England in that tournament, curling a 35-yard free kick over goalkeeper David Seaman.

Former Fresh Prince of Bel Air star Smith posted his joy at meeting the Brazlian legend on Instagram: “I was jugglin’ with Ronaldinho! #Bucketlist - Was an honor to meet the LEGEND as Me & Nicky Jam get right for #WorldCup!!” he wrote.

