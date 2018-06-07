News

'Agree with Jose'...'Keep on dreaming'- Fans react to Match Mourinho World Cup predictions

7 Jun, 2018 19:24
'Agree with Jose'...'Keep on dreaming'- Fans react to Match Mourinho World Cup predictions
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/972s

Mystic manager Jose Mourinho has revealed his 2018 World Cup predictions as part of RT’s exclusive Match Mourinho series. Football fans have had their own say on the Portuguese coach's picks on RT Sport's social media accounts.

Here are some of the best comments and fan opinions in the myriad replies and comments on our social media accounts from fans tryingot Match Mourinho, or just taking their chance to have a good-hearted troll. 

After Mourinho, not unreasonably, picked his home country Portugal and Spain to advance from Group B, one Twitter user took the opportunity to sarcastically troll the coach.

One Twitter user does not fancy Spain to do well at the tournament, despite many others tipping them for success at Russia 2018.

This Twitter user obviously didn't watch the final in 2014...which Germany won against Argentina to become world champions...

Mourinho decided Serbia would not advance, and that it was good news as his Manchester United charge Nemanja Matic needs a holiday. It was a shock perhaps that Mourinho picked Serbia, but this Tiwtter user predicted that the real surprise lies in Serbia...

Another Twitter user temporarily forgot about the World Cup and took the opportunity to poke fun at Mourinho's Manchester United side that finsihed the 2017/18 season trophiless...

However, there was a touching moment where trolling was put aside...

Although others felt that Mourinho had introduced his famous mind games to his predictions...

Is it all just psychological warfare from the managerial mastermind? Stay tuned for more Match Mourinho predictions by following RT Sport on Facebook and Twitter.

Also read
Russia v Saudi Arabia World Cup opener could have impact on global oil market
7 Jun, 2018 21:18
'Agree with Jose'...'Keep on dreaming'- Fans react to Match Mourinho World Cup predictions
7 Jun, 2018 19:24
Feel the World Cup spirit: Russia getting ready to host grandiose football festival
7 Jun, 2018 18:33
Russia become lowest-ranked World Cup team after slipping below Saudis in FIFA standings
7 Jun, 2018 17:32
Iran hit back after Nike refuses to supply players with boots due to US sanctions
7 Jun, 2018 16:51
Roberto Firmino trolls ‘idiot’ Sergio Ramos over Champions League final comments
7 Jun, 2018 16:15
World Cup 2018: All the build-up to the big kick-off in Russia
7 Jun, 2018 15:17
'House on wheels': German fan, 70, driving vintage tractor to Russia for World Cup (VIDEO, PHOTOS)
7 Jun, 2018 14:18
Team Melli & ‘Iranian Messi’ 1st to touch down in Russia ahead of World Cup (PHOTOS)
7 Jun, 2018 12:30
Ordinary Russian football fans: The lesser-heard voices that will be loudest at the World Cup
7 Jun, 2018 11:16
Inside look at Luzhniki Stadium: Moscow’s World Cup 2018 opener & final venue (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
7 Jun, 2018 10:46
'World Cup stadiums legacy main aim, hope national team doesn't disappoint' - Vladimir Putin
7 Jun, 2018 10:01
Ay Caramba!: Mexico squad embroiled in ‘prostitute party’ scandal ahead of World Cup
6 Jun, 2018 18:19
Spain captain Ramos appears on giant Krasnodar mural ahead of World Cup arrival
6 Jun, 2018 17:39
Culture vulture Peter Schmeichel shows off piano skills in World Cup host city St. Petersburg
6 Jun, 2018 16:38
Caged Lions: England’s World Cup training base in St. Petersburg to be surrounded by 24ft fence
6 Jun, 2018 16:13
Messi’s hometown turns white & blue ahead of World Cup (VIDEO)
6 Jun, 2018 13:44
‘I think the little fellow will finish first’ – Mourinho picks Messi & Super Eagles to soar
6 Jun, 2018 13:31
Bangladeshi man sells land to make 5.5km-long German flag ahead of World Cup (VIDEO)
6 Jun, 2018 13:01
‘Matic needs a holiday’: Mourinho selects Samba Boys to sit pretty & Swiss to roll out Serbs
6 Jun, 2018 12:06
'Argentina & Brazil are contenders, Spain & Germany have chance'- Putin names Russia 2018 favourites
6 Jun, 2018 11:41
Socceroos to shock at World Cup 2018, Schmeichel can't save Denmark - Mourinho
6 Jun, 2018 11:17
Patriotic predicament as Mourinho backs Spain over Portugal in RT’s World Cup predictor
6 Jun, 2018 10:14
‘Come on England!’ Jose Mourinho makes shock selections in RT’s exclusive World Cup predictor
6 Jun, 2018 07:00
Golden guest - World Cup trophy lands at RT HQ in Moscow ahead of Russia 2018 (VIDEO)
5 Jun, 2018 18:07
‘For every player, it is a dream’ - Nigeria great Nwankwo Kanu on playing in World Cup
5 Jun, 2018 17:10
Match Mourinho - Test yourself against José in RT's exclusive World Cup 2018 predictions playoff!
5 Jun, 2018 11:53
Messi poses with goats for bizarre pre-World Cup photoshoot
4 Jun, 2018 17:04
Russia 2018 official squads announced
4 Jun, 2018 15:43
Germany in crisis, Neymar returns: 5 talking points from the latest World Cup warm-up action
4 Jun, 2018 14:17
Jose Mourinho leads diverse cast of stars for RT World Cup promo (VIDEO)
4 Jun, 2018 13:24
Salah named in Egypt World Cup squad despite injury
4 Jun, 2018 12:29
World Cup trophy tour returns to Moscow after 143,000km journey
4 Jun, 2018 12:02
‘This is our year - 2,400 miles is easy!’: England fans cycle to Russia 2018
3 Jun, 2018 09:33
‘World Cup fans to discover the real Russia live and not from papers’ – UN ambassador
2 Jun, 2018 17:59
Sharpshooters: The strikers aiming for Golden Boot glory at the World Cup
2 Jun, 2018 09:01
World Cup 2018 light show illuminates Moscow’s Manege building (VIDEO)
1 Jun, 2018 23:54
Promotion to help feed starving kids with World Cup goals branded an ‘insult’
1 Jun, 2018 19:29
‘A whole nation stops and stands still’ – Roberto Martinez on pressure of international management
1 Jun, 2018 17:53
Super Eagles sell out: Fans snap up Nigeria World Cup tops within minutes of going on sale (VIDEO)
1 Jun, 2018 13:37