'Agree with Jose'...'Keep on dreaming'- Fans react to Match Mourinho World Cup predictions

Mystic manager Jose Mourinho has revealed his 2018 World Cup predictions as part of RT’s exclusive Match Mourinho series. Football fans have had their own say on the Portuguese coach's picks on RT Sport's social media accounts.

Here are some of the best comments and fan opinions in the myriad replies and comments on our social media accounts from fans tryingot Match Mourinho, or just taking their chance to have a good-hearted troll.

After Mourinho, not unreasonably, picked his home country Portugal and Spain to advance from Group B, one Twitter user took the opportunity to sarcastically troll the coach.

Morroco and Iran are going through though. Mourinho and the Spaniards can keep on dreaming — Heja Sverige - Heja Iran! (@Agha_Zadeh) June 6, 2018

One Twitter user does not fancy Spain to do well at the tournament, despite many others tipping them for success at Russia 2018.

Guess They haven’t watched Spain play 🤣 Spain would top a group with Brazil , Germany and France — المؤمن (@romioul) June 6, 2018

This Twitter user obviously didn't watch the final in 2014...which Germany won against Argentina to become world champions...

Really? Top Germany? Do you not remember the semi finals? 😂 — Adam H 🌹 (@MrAH2002) June 6, 2018

Mourinho decided Serbia would not advance, and that it was good news as his Manchester United charge Nemanja Matic needs a holiday. It was a shock perhaps that Mourinho picked Serbia, but this Tiwtter user predicted that the real surprise lies in Serbia...

Who???? #Switzerland makes 🍫 and that’s it. #Serbia is going to be huge surprise in #Russia, you’ll see

Regards from Belgrade 👋👋 — Ivan Radovanovic (@ivankoradovanko) June 6, 2018

Another Twitter user temporarily forgot about the World Cup and took the opportunity to poke fun at Mourinho's Manchester United side that finsihed the 2017/18 season trophiless...

I pick Jose Mourinho and Man Utd to finish second next season. — Zamarni Legend 👑 (@Zamarni320) June 6, 2018

However, there was a touching moment where trolling was put aside...

Agree with José — chiranjeeb ghosh (@chiranjeebghosh) June 6, 2018

Although others felt that Mourinho had introduced his famous mind games to his predictions...

His a smart unlike most of you, he is playing reverse psychology pic.twitter.com/fom0Idq9RJ — KING OF WINNING! (@media4military) June 6, 2018

Is it all just psychological warfare from the managerial mastermind? Stay tuned for more Match Mourinho predictions by following RT Sport on Facebook and Twitter.