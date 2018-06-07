News

Feel the World Cup spirit: Russia getting ready to host grandiose football festival

7 Jun, 2018 18:33
Feel the World Cup spirit: Russia getting ready to host grandiose football festival
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/972p
/ Sputnik

With just one week to go until the World Cup kicks off in Russia, the final preparations for the biggest football showpiece are well underway in 11 host cities which will welcome millions of fans during the month-long tournament.

Buildings in Samara have been decorated with football related graffiti depicting the world’s greatest players of the past. An image of a legendary Brazilian forward Manuel Francisco dos Santos, better known by his nickname Garrincha, has been painted on a multi-storied Samara building in memory of his fantastic performance at the 1962 World Cup, where Brazil clinched the coveted trophy.

A mural in Samara depicting a famous Brazil's football player Garrincha © Anar Movsumov / Sputnik

Prominent Soviet and Russian goalkeeper Lev Yashin has been drawn on another building in Samara while the city on the Volga river is getting ready for the global football festival.

A mural in Samara depicting famous football player of USSR Lev Yashin © Anar Movsumov / Sputnik

Samara will host six World Cup games matches including four group stage games, round 16 match and a quarter-final.

Images of the world-renowned goalkeeper Yashin can be also found on the streets of the Russian Baltic seaport city of Kaliningrad where four World Cup games will be staged.

A mural in Kaliningrad depicting Soviet famous goalkeeper Lev Yashin © Igor Zarembo / Sputnik

Former capital of East Prussia, Kaliningrad, has turned into a sports obsessed destination where portraits of football players are peeping out from every street corner.

Russia’s Igor Akinfeev, Jan Vertonghen of Belgium and Spain’s Sergio Ramos are among those who will welcome international guests from street wall murals.

Image of Belgian football player Jan Vertonghen in Kaliningrad © Igor Zarembo / Sputnik

Nizhny Novgorod which is located on the hills of the Volga River is buzzing with the World Cup spirit as well, as the city has been converted into a huge football fan zone.

World cup attributes including flags, banners and mascot statutes have been scattered around the region to immerse the city into a football frenzy that will penetrate the entire country for the next month.

Fan zone in Nizhny Novgorod © Grigory Sokolov / Sputnik

Four group stage games and two knock-out matches will be held at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium which will fit in 45,000 fans for each game.

Hundreds of kilometres away, Moscow is gearing up for the biggest football spectacle which will kick off on June 14 with a game between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Last week, the Russian capital was illuminated with World Cup-themed installations to mark two weeks to go before the beginning of the highly-anticipated football tournament.

World Cup light show in Moscow © Alexei Kudenko / Sputnik

Colorful banners and flags with World Cup emblems have decorated the city which anticipates the arrival of millions of fans from around the globe who will take part in a breath-taking football carnival in Russia.

Also read
Russia v Saudi Arabia World Cup opener could have impact on global oil market
7 Jun, 2018 21:18
'Agree with Jose'...'Keep on dreaming'- Fans react to Match Mourinho World Cup predictions
7 Jun, 2018 19:24
Feel the World Cup spirit: Russia getting ready to host grandiose football festival
7 Jun, 2018 18:33
Russia become lowest-ranked World Cup team after slipping below Saudis in FIFA standings
7 Jun, 2018 17:32
Iran hit back after Nike refuses to supply players with boots due to US sanctions
7 Jun, 2018 16:51
Roberto Firmino trolls ‘idiot’ Sergio Ramos over Champions League final comments
7 Jun, 2018 16:15
World Cup 2018: All the build-up to the big kick-off in Russia
7 Jun, 2018 15:17
'House on wheels': German fan, 70, driving vintage tractor to Russia for World Cup (VIDEO, PHOTOS)
7 Jun, 2018 14:18
Team Melli & ‘Iranian Messi’ 1st to touch down in Russia ahead of World Cup (PHOTOS)
7 Jun, 2018 12:30
Ordinary Russian football fans: The lesser-heard voices that will be loudest at the World Cup
7 Jun, 2018 11:16
Inside look at Luzhniki Stadium: Moscow’s World Cup 2018 opener & final venue (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
7 Jun, 2018 10:46
'World Cup stadiums legacy main aim, hope national team doesn't disappoint' - Vladimir Putin
7 Jun, 2018 10:01
Ay Caramba!: Mexico squad embroiled in ‘prostitute party’ scandal ahead of World Cup
6 Jun, 2018 18:19
Spain captain Ramos appears on giant Krasnodar mural ahead of World Cup arrival
6 Jun, 2018 17:39
Culture vulture Peter Schmeichel shows off piano skills in World Cup host city St. Petersburg
6 Jun, 2018 16:38
Caged Lions: England’s World Cup training base in St. Petersburg to be surrounded by 24ft fence
6 Jun, 2018 16:13
Messi’s hometown turns white & blue ahead of World Cup (VIDEO)
6 Jun, 2018 13:44
‘I think the little fellow will finish first’ – Mourinho picks Messi & Super Eagles to soar
6 Jun, 2018 13:31
Bangladeshi man sells land to make 5.5km-long German flag ahead of World Cup (VIDEO)
6 Jun, 2018 13:01
‘Matic needs a holiday’: Mourinho selects Samba Boys to sit pretty & Swiss to roll out Serbs
6 Jun, 2018 12:06
'Argentina & Brazil are contenders, Spain & Germany have chance'- Putin names Russia 2018 favourites
6 Jun, 2018 11:41
Socceroos to shock at World Cup 2018, Schmeichel can't save Denmark - Mourinho
6 Jun, 2018 11:17
Patriotic predicament as Mourinho backs Spain over Portugal in RT’s World Cup predictor
6 Jun, 2018 10:14
‘Come on England!’ Jose Mourinho makes shock selections in RT’s exclusive World Cup predictor
6 Jun, 2018 07:00
Golden guest - World Cup trophy lands at RT HQ in Moscow ahead of Russia 2018 (VIDEO)
5 Jun, 2018 18:07
‘For every player, it is a dream’ - Nigeria great Nwankwo Kanu on playing in World Cup
5 Jun, 2018 17:10
Match Mourinho - Test yourself against José in RT's exclusive World Cup 2018 predictions playoff!
5 Jun, 2018 11:53
Messi poses with goats for bizarre pre-World Cup photoshoot
4 Jun, 2018 17:04
Russia 2018 official squads announced
4 Jun, 2018 15:43
Germany in crisis, Neymar returns: 5 talking points from the latest World Cup warm-up action
4 Jun, 2018 14:17
Jose Mourinho leads diverse cast of stars for RT World Cup promo (VIDEO)
4 Jun, 2018 13:24
Salah named in Egypt World Cup squad despite injury
4 Jun, 2018 12:29
World Cup trophy tour returns to Moscow after 143,000km journey
4 Jun, 2018 12:02
‘This is our year - 2,400 miles is easy!’: England fans cycle to Russia 2018
3 Jun, 2018 09:33
‘World Cup fans to discover the real Russia live and not from papers’ – UN ambassador
2 Jun, 2018 17:59
Sharpshooters: The strikers aiming for Golden Boot glory at the World Cup
2 Jun, 2018 09:01
World Cup 2018 light show illuminates Moscow’s Manege building (VIDEO)
1 Jun, 2018 23:54
Promotion to help feed starving kids with World Cup goals branded an ‘insult’
1 Jun, 2018 19:29
‘A whole nation stops and stands still’ – Roberto Martinez on pressure of international management
1 Jun, 2018 17:53
Super Eagles sell out: Fans snap up Nigeria World Cup tops within minutes of going on sale (VIDEO)
1 Jun, 2018 13:37