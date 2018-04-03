News

Almost 1.7mn tickets sold for Russia 2018 World Cup

3 Apr, 2018 15:54
Almost 1.7mn tickets sold for Russia 2018 World Cup
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/92ga
/ Global Look Press

With less than three months to go until the 2018 World Cup kicks off in Russia, a total of 1,698,049 tickets have been sold through the official FIFA website.

The second window of the second sales phase was closed on April 3, with 394,433 tickets being bought by fans planning to attend World Cup matches. During that period, tickets for all matches were available online on a ‘first come, first served’ basis – with the exception being the tournament final on July 15 and the group-stage clash between Argentina and Iceland, which will be staged in Moscow on June 16.

READ MORE: Eye in the sky: Russia 2018 World Cup venues as seen from satellite (VIDEO)

Category four tickets, reserved exclusively for residents of Russia, were also available during the second sales phase. FIFA allocated 350,000 tickets for the tournament’s host nation, and Russian citizens will be able to visit World Cup matches at the lowest prices. The cheapest category four tickets for group stage matches cost 1,280 rubles ($22), while tickets for the semi-finals were available at the price of 4,480 rubles ($78).

Read more
© Glow Decor Free showers to be available in Moscow for football fans attending World Cup matches

The first window of the second sales phase was held from December 5 till January 31, and provided fans with an opportunity to apply for supporter tickets (STs), issued for each of a team’s three group matches, as well as conditional supporter tickets (CSTs), which grant entry to each of the four knockout-phase matches that a team could potentially reach.

Tickets obtained during sales phases one and two will be delivered free of charge to fans in the weeks leading up to the FIFA flagship tournament in Russia.

Fans with limited mobility were able to book tickets for disabled people in accordance with the number of seats available in the 12 host stadiums.

The next sales window will be opened on April 18, during which fans will be able to buy the remaining tickets. Anyone planning to attend World Cup matches are required to apply for a FAN ID, which will provide visa-free entry into Russia for foreign fans and free inter-host city travel and free use of public transport on match days.

Also read
Almost 1.7mn tickets sold for Russia 2018 World Cup
3 Apr, 2018 15:54
Russia 2018 World Cup: Home team in desperate need of winning formula
30 Mar, 2018 15:40
‘The conditions in Krasnodar are great!’ – Spanish ambassador praises national team World Cup base
29 Mar, 2018 17:55
Ref off! No British referee chosen for Russia 2018 World Cup
29 Mar, 2018 15:16
Diplomatic World Cup boycotts ‘unlikely to affect tournament’ – Kremlin
28 Mar, 2018 13:27
‘Not being a favorite can work in Portugal’s favor at the World Cup’ – Nuno Gomes
26 Mar, 2018 16:14
'I hope Ronaldo will be in good shape' - Luis Figo talks 2018 World Cup in Russia
23 Mar, 2018 17:38
Free showers to be available in Moscow for football fans attending World Cup matches
23 Mar, 2018 13:29
Russia v Brazil: New-look Luzhniki set for latest World Cup test-run
23 Mar, 2018 12:44
‘It’s of little interest what Boris Johnson thinks about Russia’ – England manager Southgate
23 Mar, 2018 12:04
'The officer took a bite and drank some blood... God bless him!' – Russia coach on doping & Brazil
22 Mar, 2018 20:17
Samara World Cup stadium faces race to be ready for Russia 2018 - FIFA
21 Mar, 2018 14:48
Eye in the sky: Russia 2018 World Cup venues as seen from satellite (VIDEO)
10 Mar, 2018 13:28
2018 World Cup – 100 days to go: Leaving a legacy for Russia
6 Mar, 2018 18:00
FIFA plans Muslim-friendly travel guides for Russia 2018 World Cup
6 Mar, 2018 17:38
UK participation in World Cup compromised if Russian link to ex-spy case proven – Boris Johnson
6 Mar, 2018 14:42
FIFA heads talk Russia 2018 preparation & maximizing positive World Cup impact
6 Mar, 2018 13:43
‘If Colombia win the World Cup, I’ll shave my head’: New RT signing Carlos Valderrama
6 Mar, 2018 13:14
Putin juggles ball in ‘100 days to Russia World Cup’ clip (VIDEO)
6 Mar, 2018 10:07
‘We hope to carry on this success story’: Russia 2018 LOC head on World Cup preparation
6 Mar, 2018 09:34
World-renowned football coach José Mourinho signs with RT for special Russia 2018 World Cup coverage
5 Mar, 2018 06:00
No, you can’t bring cocaine & heroin to the stadium during the World Cup in Russia
2 Mar, 2018 03:30
Going Underground: Russia 2018 World Cup City Guide Part 2 – Moscow Metro (VIDEO)
22 Feb, 2018 11:49
Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup: First FAN ID issued in Finland
20 Feb, 2018 22:09
‘This is my fourth World Cup, I hope it will be my best’ – Mexico captain Andres Guardado
17 Feb, 2018 13:34
Ukraine declines to broadcast Russia 2018 matches
12 Feb, 2018 14:55
Francesco Totti & Co come to Moscow for Legends Cup 2018
6 Feb, 2018 14:41
Swarms of locusts ‘pose no threat’ to World Cup pitches, says Russia 2018 chief
1 Feb, 2018 17:00
Russia 2018 World Cup stadiums pass eco-friendly tests
31 Jan, 2018 14:40
Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup: Extra FAN ID delivery centers open across Europe
29 Jan, 2018 18:09
Aeroflot issues first 9-cent flight ticket for Russian fans during World Cup
25 Jan, 2018 15:14
FIFA discuss potential sponsorship of VAR replays at Russia 2018
22 Jan, 2018 18:26
Russia 2018 World Cup trophy global tour begins in London
22 Jan, 2018 17:48
Beer Buzz: FIFA’s beer sponsor to sue 2018 World Cup stadium
19 Jan, 2018 17:59
Russia international Dzhikiya suffers serious knee injury, could miss World Cup (VIDEO)
18 Jan, 2018 19:54
Russia 2018 World Cup is ‘attractive’ ISIS target, UK analysis firm claims
18 Jan, 2018 16:49
Over 3mn tickets requested for FIFA 2018 World Cup during current sales window
15 Jan, 2018 17:23
Putin backs Aeroflot plan to carry Russian football fans for less than $1 during World Cup
28 Dec, 2017 15:33
Mutko steps down as head of Russian World Cup organizing committee
27 Dec, 2017 16:28
Over 2.3mn tickets requested for Russia 2018 World Cup in latest sales phase
21 Dec, 2017 15:53