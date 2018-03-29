News

‘The conditions in Krasnodar are great!’ – Spanish ambassador praises national team World Cup base

29 Mar, 2018 17:55
‘The conditions in Krasnodar are great!’ – Spanish ambassador praises national team World Cup base
Spanish Ambassador to Russia Ignacio Ybanez Rubio has praised the facilities in Krasnodar, where his country’s team will be based this summer during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The official mentioned the recent visit by a Spanish delegation to Krasnodar Region, during his meeting with the area’s governor, Veniamin Kondratyev, which took place in Moscow on Thursday.

“During the World Cup our team will be hosted in your region. Some of our athletes and officials from the sports organizations have already visited it,” the Spanish ambassador said, according to RIA Novosti.

“They visited FC Krasnodar [facilities] and had a chance to experience the standards of the local conditions. And they are great! So hopefully our athletes will feel comfortable [in Krasnodar]. And I want to thank you for it,” he added.

Spain have been drawn together with Portugal, Iran and Morocco in Group B of the World Cup, with the first game coming against the Portuguese in Sochi on June 15.

READ MORE: Germany Confed Cup captain Draxler shares his Sochi experience in open letter to Russian fans

The Black Sea resort was the venue of the 2014 Olympic Games, and is one of the major cities in Krasnodar Region. It is set to stage six matches during the World Cup this summer.

Spain, however, will be staying 170km away in the city of Krasnodar, the region’s capital, and will use the facilities of local team FC Krasnodar as their base.

“I am sure, that the World Cup matches will be staged at the highest level of comfort and safety for everyone who will visit them, whether it’s football fans, or just the tourists visiting Sochi in the summer,” local official Kondratyev said.

“I want to take this opportunity to invite you to Krasnodar, so you can in person experience the conditions [prepared] for the national team, and how safe it is,” he added.

This summer Russia will host its first ever FIFA World Cup, between June 14 and July 15. The tournament will be staged at 12 stadiums in 11 cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Sochi, Kaliningrad, Ekaterinburg, Rostov-on-Don, Volgograd and Samara.

