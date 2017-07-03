News

Jubilant Germans gatecrash press conference, Sanchez punches wall – Confed Cup final reaction

3 Jul, 2017 11:50
The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup drew to a close in St. Petersburg as Germany defeated Chile 1-0 in the final. RT has rounded up the best of the reaction.

A jubilant German team managed to crash the post-match press conference to celebrate their win, in doing so dousing manager Joachim Low and man-of-the-match Marc-Andre ter Stegen in champagne, much to the delight of the watching press.

Low took the gestures of his overjoyed players in jest and smiled wryly as the team joined arms and sang on the platform behind him, each wearing T-shirts with the word “Champions” and their winner’s medals.

The celebrations continued into the post-match interviews, when midfielder Emre Can’s interview was interrupted by the oncoming German team.

“They are really, really happy and I think everyone is happy. They did an amazing job here and I think we will have a good, good night tonight. I think Germany have good players and they don’t have to worry about the future, a-ooh!” said the Liverpool midfielder before being mobbed by his teammates and running off to join their celebrations.

C H A M P I O N S !!! #nowordsneeded

A post shared by Emre Can (@ec2323) on

The 2017 Confederations Cup volunteers rounded off their journey with a party to celebrate their efforts in helping ensure the tournament ran smoothly.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino paid tribute to the volunteers by calling their “smiling faces” the “faces of Russia” in a press conference on Saturday.

But it wasn’t all fun and games after the final whistle. Chile and Arsenal winger Alexis Sanchez was visibly upset following the game, being seen to punch the wall twice and sigh heavily when making his way out of the stadium.

He was consoled by Arsenal teammate Shkodran Mustafi, his rival on this occasion, who tweeted: “Chin up my friend Alexis Sanchez! Those were two tough games against you and your team!”

Arturo Vidal was slightly more upbeat than his teammate Sanchez, insisting his side could hold their heads high after the tournament on account of the “beautiful football” they played in the tournament.

“We were very sad we were unable to complete anything, we had a lot of opportunities, we felt we should have won the game, but the game is not about – almost. The game is about actually finishing the task at hand,” the Bayern Munich midfielder said.

“Now the team is still hungry, and we’re going to get ready and prep for the next game towards next year’s goal of the World Cup,” he said.

“We’re going to walk out of here with our heads up high we are very proud of how we played. We played well in every single game. We played a beautiful game of football.”

Vidal added: “We came out to fight every single match, we were attacking every single match, but again we’re getting ready and prepping for next year’s World Cup.”

After the game Vidal tweeted: “Stronger people are not people earning more but people who never surrenders when you lose!” with a picture of the Chile team.

Chelsea and Manchester City target Antonio Rudiger remained tight-lipped on whether he will make a much-touted possible move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The defender showed exactly why his signature is highly sought after with an instrumental display in defense for Germany, including pulling off a sensational tackle to dispossess Charles Aranguiz as the latter raced through on goal.

When asked if he will be seen in London any time soon, Rudiger said: “I don’t know. Now is not for [my] future, now is for celebrating the triumph.”

And finally, Argentinean icon Diego Maradona and Brazilian legend Ronaldo were snapped watching the final together in the stands. Much to the amusement of Twitter.

