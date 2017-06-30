News

Confed Cup: Top 3 past finals as Chile & Germany prepare for St. Petersburg showdown

30 Jun, 2017 16:58
Confed Cup: Top 3 past finals as Chile & Germany prepare for St. Petersburg showdown
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/8gnv
/ Reuters

Chile and Germany meet in the Confederations Cup final in St. Petersburg on Sunday, bidding to win the 10th edition of the competition (including its previous format as the King Fahd Cup). RT Sport looks back at three classic finals from previous tournaments.

Mexico 4-3 Brazil – Mexico, 1999

Perhaps the best-ever Confederations Cup final for raw emotion and drama, the 1999 hosts beat South American rivals Brazil in front of 110,000 fans at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The hosts booked a place in the final courtesy of a 1-0 extra-time win against the United States, while Brazil had crushed Saudi Arabia 8-2 in their semifinal match.

The stage was set for a clash between two continental giants, with the Brazil team, led by Vanderlei Luxemburgo, boasting the likes of Ronaldinho, Ze Roberto and Emerson.

© Daniel Aguilar / Reuters

Mexico, with Manuel Lapuente at the helm, had the legendary Cuauhtemoc Blanco up front and charismatic Jorge Campos in goal.

The hosts raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Miguel Zepeda on 13 minutes and Jose Manuel Abundis just before the half-hour mark.

Brazil hit back through a Serginho penalty on 43 minutes and a Roni strike on 47 minutes. Mexico responded well with Zepeda netting his second just four minutes later, before Blanco scored with a superb left-foot shot on 62 minutes to give the hosts a two-goal cushion. 

© Andrew Winning / Reuters

That was pegged back to one when Ze Roberto scored just a minute later, but Mexico held on to claim a famous win.

Mexico are the only team at Russia 2017 to have won the tournament previously, and are in the third place playoff against Portugal in Moscow on Sunday.

United States 2-3 Brazil – South Africa, 2009

The US almost pulled off a seismic shock before finally being beaten by a Brazil team led by Dunga that included Kaka and Robinho.

The US went into the final on the back of a stunning 2-0 win over European champions Spain and met Copa America winners Brazil in the final, who had overcome hosts South Africa 1-0.

© Jerry Lampen / Reuters

The sides had met earlier in the competition, with Brazil running out comfortable 3-0 winners, but this was a US team infused with confidence following the win against Spain.

With more than 50,000 people watching the final at Ellis Park in Johannesburg, the US took a 2-0 lead within the first 30 minutes through goals from Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan.

They seemed to be on course to claim another huge scalp, but Brazil hit back through a Luis Fabiano double and late Lucio header that gave the South Americans the title – which was at that time their third Confed Cup triumph. The US won plaudits for playing their part in a hugely entertaining final, though.

© Mike Hutchings / Reuters

Brazil 3-0 Spain – Brazil, 2013

Another final involving the South American serial winners. The hosts went into a mouth-watering clash as very much the underdogs, despite some dazzling Neymar performances in the earlier rounds.

Brazil were languishing in 22nd in the world rankings, Spain were flying high after winning the 2010 World Cup and back-to-back European titles.

Vicente del Bosque’s team had the likes of Igor Casillas, Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos, Andres Iniesta and Fernando Torres in the line-up; Brazil had the budding superstar Neymar, David Luiz, Fred and Dani Alves.

In front of vociferous home support in the form of over 70,000 fans at the Maracana in Rio, Brazil ensured the game was anything but the tight contest many had expected.

Fred gave the hosts the lead after just 2 minutes when he bundled the ball home, before David Luiz amazingly cleared the ball off the line to keep Luiz Felipe Scolari’s men in front. A moment of Neymar magic lit up the tournament again on 44 minutes, when he fired a vicious left-foot strike past Casillas to send the Maracana into raptures.

© Paulo Whitaker / Reuters

Fred finished smartly just after half-time to put the result beyond doubt, and while Ramos missed a penalty and Spain suffered the ignominy of having Pique sent off with 20 minutes to play.

Brazil claimed the win, ending Spain’s world-record run of unbeaten games in the process, and sending Rio into carnival mode.

© Paulo Whitaker / Reuters

The Chile-Germany clash in St. Petersburg this Sunday promises to be a cracking game, but it clearly has high standards to live up to.  

Also read
Confed Cup: Top 3 past finals as Chile & Germany prepare for St. Petersburg showdown
30 Jun, 2017 16:58
‘We’ve loved our time in Russia!’ – Germany Confed Cup captain Draxler
30 Jun, 2017 16:07
Confed Cup final: 5 things you need to know ahead of Chile-Germany showdown
30 Jun, 2017 14:03
Germany 4-1 Mexico: World champs march through to final after Sochi success
29 Jun, 2017 19:58
Germany 4-1 Mexico: World champs into Confed Cup final (as it happened)
29 Jun, 2017 17:48
FIFA secretary general visits Kazan’s oldest mosque
29 Jun, 2017 16:25
Ronaldo to miss Confed Cup 3rd place playoff to see 2 newborn sons
29 Jun, 2017 14:11
Germany v Mexico: Who will book Confed Cup final spot against Chile?
29 Jun, 2017 11:58
Bravo, Bravo! – Chile beats Portugal 3-0 on penalties to proceed to Confed Cup final
28 Jun, 2017 22:18
Portugal 0-0 Chile: (Chile win 3-0 on penalties)
28 Jun, 2017 17:49
Confed Cup semifinal: Portugal take on Chile in Kazan for 1st final berth
28 Jun, 2017 15:46
Australian fans ‘take over’ Moscow Metro on way to final Confed Cup game (VIDEO)
27 Jun, 2017 17:08
‘We feel like home in Sochi’ – Cameroonian fans on Confed Cup experience (VIDEO)
26 Jun, 2017 14:54
‘Make sure you come in time!’ Bumper Confed Cup closing ceremony planned in St. Petersburg
26 Jun, 2017 14:01
Meet the Chilean cop sent to Confed Cup to make sure 'La Roja' fans behave themselves
25 Jun, 2017 22:58
Chile 1-1 Australia: South American champs come through battle to reach Confed Cup semifinals
25 Jun, 2017 17:42
Germany 3-1 Cameroon: World champions ease into Confed Cup semifinals as Group B winners
25 Jun, 2017 17:30
Confed Cup Group B finale: Germany & Chile seek to clinch semifinal spots
25 Jun, 2017 12:46
‘Super friendly, welcoming & humble!’ – Mexican fans on Russian Confed Cup welcome
25 Jun, 2017 12:22
Disabled fan invited to Russia’s training before crucial Confed Cup match (VIDEO)
24 Jun, 2017 20:37
‘This is my mistake, I will take it upon myself’ - Russia manager Cherchesov on Confed Cup
24 Jun, 2017 20:20
New Zealand 0-4 Portugal: European champs cruise into Confed Cup semifinals
24 Jun, 2017 18:58
Mexico 2-1 Russia: Hosts crash out of Confed Cup in Kazan
24 Jun, 2017 16:56
Mexico 2-1 Russia: Hosts out of Confed Cup (as it happened)
24 Jun, 2017 14:40
'We have no options - we need to win' - Russia’s Cherchesov on crunch Confed Cup match with Mexico
24 Jun, 2017 12:30
New Zealand v Portugal: Euro champs seek point to reach semifinals as All Whites look for 1st win
24 Jun, 2017 09:27
Mexico v Russia: Hosts face crunch Confed Cup match in battle for semifinal spot
23 Jun, 2017 17:48
Confederations Cup 2017: Top 5 veterans in Russia
23 Jun, 2017 12:37
Confed Cup Russia 2017: Test your knowledge of the 4 host cities! (QUIZ)
23 Jun, 2017 10:51
Germany 1-1 Chile: Sanchez nets landmark goal as Group B heavyweights draw in Kazan
22 Jun, 2017 20:02
Cameroon 1-1 Australia: Honors even in Group B match in St. Petersburg
22 Jun, 2017 17:13
Germany v Chile: Group B favorites meet in eagerly-awaited Kazan match-up
22 Jun, 2017 16:12
‘Friendly hosts & efficient organization’ – Australian fans enjoy Confed Cup atmosphere
22 Jun, 2017 15:15
Cameroon v Australia: Group B underdogs go in search of 1st win at Confed Cup 2017
22 Jun, 2017 13:09
‘Unbelievable emotions’: 10yo girl in wheelchair kissed & hugged by Ronaldo
22 Jun, 2017 01:33
Young Ronaldo fan breaks through security to hug his hero (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2017 21:06
Mexico 2-1 New Zealand: Gold Cup winners survive scare to see off spirited All Whites
21 Jun, 2017 20:19
Russia 0-1 Portugal: Ronaldo-inspired Portugal beat hosts, record 1st ever victory in Russia
21 Jun, 2017 16:52
Russia 0-1 Portugal: Ronaldo gives European champs the lead in Moscow Confed Cup clash
21 Jun, 2017 14:12
Mexico v New Zealand: Must-win Confed Cup game for All Whites & CONCACAF champs
21 Jun, 2017 13:24