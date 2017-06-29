Germany v Mexico: Build-up to Confed Cup semifinal in Sochi

Follow all the action as World Cup winners Germany take on CONCACAF champions Mexico in their Confederations Cup semifinal in Sochi. A place against Chile in Sunday’s St. Petersburg final awaits the winners. Kick-off is 9pm local time.
Sochi
Germany are playing for the third time at Sochi’s Fisht Stadium. They have won both their games there so far: 3-2 against Australia and 3-1 against Cameroon.
Mexico also played there during the group stage, beating New Zealand 1-0.
T-30 mins until KO here in the Fisht Olympic stadium in scorching Sochi for #GERMEX#CONFEDCUP semifinal. Follow for live updates🇩🇪🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/sa7LhJPEt0— Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) 29 June 2017
Team news
Germany boss Joachim Low makes four changes to the team that beat Cameroon in the last group game. Benjamin Henrichs, Jonas Hector, and Leon Goretzka come in, as does and Lars Stindl – who has two goals at the tournament so far.
Interestingly, Henrichs, 20, will be up against Bayer Leverkusen teammate Javier Hernandez – Mexico’s top scorer.
For Mexico, Juan Carlos Osorio makes enforced changes as defender Diego Reyes is injured and midfielder Andres Guardado is suspended. Giovani dos Santos comes into midfield to partner brother Jonathan, while Oswaldo Alanis steps into defense. Carlos Vela and Hirving Lozano also make way, with Raul Jimenez and Javier Aquino coming in.
Teams: Mex make 4 changes, G Dos Santos starts, Jimenez partners Hernandez. Can on bench for GER, Stindl and Goretzka start #ConfedCup🇩🇪🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/7VUft7BhVV— Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) 29 June 2017