Disabled fan invited to Russia’s training before crucial ConFed Cup match (VIDEO)

A disabled football fan, who suffers from cerebral palsy, was the guest of honor at the training session of team Russia in Kazan Friday, as the host team was preparing for the deciding FIFA Confederation Cup group stage match against Mexico.

20-year-old Dmitry Korchagin from the city of Kazan in Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan told Chanel One that it was his dream to meet the national team players.

“Football is all about atmosphere for me; the energy that comes from the fans. It inspires me,” he said.

Сборная России пригласила казанского болельщика Диму Корчагина посмотреть на тренировку. Футболисты пообщались с парнем и подписали ему мяч pic.twitter.com/iQ8q1uQIiD — Сборная России (@TeamRussia) 23 июня 2017 г.

The young man got a chance to chat with all of the national team stars as well as the coach, Stanislav Cherchesov.

The players signed the official FIFA Confederations Cup ball, Krasava, and presented it to Dmitry.

“We knew that Dima [Dmitry] has this problem. And he loves football. We were glad to help fulfil his dream. We’re delighted to see him here. It’s good when you have a chance to help,” Russia’s midfielder, Denis Glushakov, said.

Korchagin wished Team Russia the best of luck in their third Confederations Cup group stage match against Mexico on Saturday.