News

Germany 1-1 Chile: Sanchez nets landmark goal as Group B heavyweights draw in Kazan

22 Jun, 2017 20:02
Germany 1-1 Chile: Sanchez nets landmark goal as Group B heavyweights draw in Kazan
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/8fql
/ Reuters

Confederations Cup Group B favorites Germany and Chile drew 1-1 in Kazan on a night when Alexis Sanchez became Chile’s all-time top scorer.

Sanchez opened the scoring for Chile on six minutes when he slotted past Germany keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen after being played in by Arturo Vidal.

It was the Arsenal winger’s 38th goal for Chile and made him the country’s outright top scorer. It was also a landmark 400th strike at FIFA Confederations Cup tournaments.

Chile continued to have the better of the opening stages as their high pressing caused problems for the German back three, with Eduardo Vargas rattling the crossbar with a 20-yard strike on 20 minutes.

Joachim Low’s team struggled to make an impact on the game, but nonetheless found themselves level at the break when they broke out of their half and a fine team move was finished when a Jonas Hector cross was turned in by Lars Stindl for his second goal of the tournament.

At 28, Stindl was the only member of the German starting 11 to be born in the 1980s.

Indeed, much had been made before the game of this being a match-up between youth and experience. Low’s squad is the youngest at the tournament, while Chile boss Juan Antonio Pizzi has brought the oldest square ever assembled for a Tournament of Champions.

La Roja looked like the younger side in the opening exchanges though, hassling the Germans high up the pitch and not allowing them to settle.

Their pressing paid off for the Chile goal on six minutes, when Bayern Munich midfielder Vidal forced Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi into a mistake. The ball fell to Sanchez who played a neat one-two with Vidal before sliding the ball past ter Stegen in the German goal.

That set the pattern of play for much of the first half, although Germany finally broke through with a flowing team move that saw a lovely pass by midfielder Emre Can in a move that was finished off by Borussia Mönchengladbach forward Stindl.

© John Sibley / Reuters

It showed resilience from the young German team but was a barely-deserved equalizer that meant they went in at the break on level terms.

The second half ebbed and flowed and Germany were much improved, although neither team forged clear-cut chances and both seemed content to play out a draw.

Both teams will still be favorites to progress from the group following their opening game wins, but must ensure they do not slip up as Germany face Cameroon in Sochi and Chile meet Australia in Moscow in their last Group B games on Sunday.

It will be no surprise if the pair meet again in the Confederations Cup final in St. Petersburg on July 2.

Also read
Germany 1-1 Chile: Sanchez nets landmark goal as Group B heavyweights draw in Kazan
22 Jun, 2017 20:02
Cameroon 1-1 Australia: Honors even in Group B match in St. Petersburg
22 Jun, 2017 17:13
Germany v Chile: Group B favorites meet in eagerly-awaited Kazan match-up
22 Jun, 2017 16:12
‘Friendly hosts & efficient organization’ – Australian fans enjoy Confed Cup atmosphere
22 Jun, 2017 15:15
Cameroon v Australia: Group B underdogs go in search of 1st win at Confed Cup 2017
22 Jun, 2017 13:09
‘Unbelievable emotions’: 10yo girl in wheelchair kissed & hugged by Ronaldo
22 Jun, 2017 01:33
Young Ronaldo fan breaks through security to hug his hero (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2017 21:06
Mexico 2-1 New Zealand: Gold Cup winners survive scare to see off spirited All Whites
21 Jun, 2017 20:19
Russia 0-1 Portugal: Ronaldo-inspired Portugal beat hosts, record 1st ever victory in Russia
21 Jun, 2017 16:52
Russia 0-1 Portugal: Ronaldo gives European champs the lead in Moscow Confed Cup clash
21 Jun, 2017 14:12
Mexico v New Zealand: Must-win Confed Cup game for All Whites & CONCACAF champs
21 Jun, 2017 13:24
Portugal seek first win on Russian soil in Moscow Confed Cup sell-out
21 Jun, 2017 12:25
Ronaldo ‘focused on Confed Cup success’ despite looming Spanish tax charges
20 Jun, 2017 17:52
Confed Cup 2017: Round-up of all the action so far
20 Jun, 2017 17:21
RT ‘takes part in history’ as iconic Moscow stadium shapes up for 2018 football World Cup (PHOTOS)
20 Jun, 2017 17:21
‘Fans will give us strength for victory’ – Russia’s Smolov on game v Portugal
20 Jun, 2017 16:16
‘In Moscow, safety is our priority’ – city sports head Gulyaev on World Cup
20 Jun, 2017 15:49
Australia 2-3 Germany: World champs claim entertaining Confed Cup win over Socceroos
19 Jun, 2017 17:04
Australia v Germany: Low’s young guns aim for winning start against Asian champs in Sochi
19 Jun, 2017 13:18
Cameroon fans praise Russia for warm welcome at FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup
19 Jun, 2017 10:46
Cameroon 0-2 Chile: Late goals seal extraordinary match of disallowed goals
18 Jun, 2017 20:14
Portugal 2-2 Mexico: All square in Confed Cup Group A clash in Kazan
18 Jun, 2017 17:22
Portugal 2-2 Mexico: Confed Cup Group A opponents meet in Kazan
18 Jun, 2017 14:45
Euro champs & Gold Cup kings set for Confed Cup clash in Kazan
18 Jun, 2017 13:40
Ballet, pop stars & folk dances as Russia welcomes FIFA Confederations Cup (PHOTOS)
17 Jun, 2017 20:15
‘We came with open minds’: NZ fans enjoy Petersburg’s White Nights, win vs. Russian fan team
17 Jun, 2017 19:54
Rescued polar bear 'with 6th sense’ joins Hermitage cat in predicting Confed & World Cup results
17 Jun, 2017 17:59
Russia 2-0 New Zealand – Hosts victorious in Confed Cup curtain raiser in St. Petersburg
17 Jun, 2017 16:59
2017 Confed Cup opener: Russia 2-0 New Zealand
17 Jun, 2017 14:58
FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia
17 Jun, 2017 12:52
Games, interviews & behind-the-scenes: RT starts special coverage of Confed Cup in Russia
17 Jun, 2017 12:30
Confed Cup oracle cat forecasts Russian win in game with Kiwis (VIDEO)
17 Jun, 2017 08:26
Russia v New Zealand preview: Hosts aim for winning start in Confed Cup opener
16 Jun, 2017 16:23
Putin to attend Confed Cup opener in St. Petersburg
16 Jun, 2017 14:13
Russian arrivals: Teams touch down in Russia ahead of Confed Cup kick-off
15 Jun, 2017 19:54
‘Are we going to play football or not?’: Putin on Russian football team during annual Q&A
15 Jun, 2017 19:36
Meet Achilles the Cat, deaf 'animal psychic' who will predict 2017 Confed Cup results
15 Jun, 2017 19:16
FIFA Confederations Cup: The story of the tournament
15 Jun, 2017 16:01
2017 Confederations Cup - New Zealand: The Road to Russia
14 Jun, 2017 19:31
Australia, Cameroon & Chile all suffer losses in final Confed Cup warm-up games
14 Jun, 2017 18:18