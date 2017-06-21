Young Ronaldo fan breaks through security to hug his hero (VIDEO)

This is the moment a young fan of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo broke through the security line by the hotel where the Portugal team was staying in Kazan to give his hero a hug.

The video of the Portugal team arriving at their hotel was filmed in Moscow, after their game against Russia at the FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup.

When their star forward was passing excited local fans, one of them somehow managed to break through the security cordon and give the Portuguese star a hug.

Security staff quickly separated the youngster from Ronaldo, who switched to the group of fans to sign some autographs.

Portugal drew with Mexico in their tournament opener in the city of Kazan on Sunday, but went on to beat hosts Russia 1-0 in Moscow on Wednesday.

The team currently sits second in Group A with 4 points. They play their final group match against New Zealand on Saturday in St. Petersburg, and are favorites to progress to the semifinals.