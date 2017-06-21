News

Mexico 2-1 New Zealand: Gold Cup winners survive scare to see off spirited All Whites

21 Jun, 2017 20:19
Mexico 2-1 New Zealand: Gold Cup winners survive scare to see off spirited All Whites
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/8fmq
/ Reuters

Mexico claimed a hard-fought Confederations Cup win over a spirited New Zealand team in Sochi, a result which means the All Whites have no chance of reaching the semifinal and which puts Mexico level with Portugal on four points at the top of Group A.

In an evenly-matched game at Sochi’s Fisht Stadium, Mexico survived a major scare to eventually run out 2-1 winners, after second-half goals by Raul Jimenez and Oribe Peralta overturned a first-half strike from New Zealand captain Chris Wood.  

All Whites boss Anthony Hudson put his faith in youth by including 18-year-old Dane Ingham in the starting line-up – the second youngest player ever to appear at the Confederations Cup – along with 22-year-old Ryan Thomas.  

New Zealand started much the brighter of the two teams, with Mexico struggling to get to grips with their high-pressing game. Mexico head coach Juan Carlos Osorio made major changes to the team that drew 2-2 with Portugal on Sunday, and his side struggled to find any fluency in the face of New Zealand’s intensity.

New Zealand’s Chris Wood in action with Mexico’s Marco Fabian and Hector Moreno © Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters

Kiwi striker Wood almost gave the All Whites the lead around the half-hour mark but he failed to beat Mexico keeper Alfredo Talavera when one-on-one.The New Zealand skipper made no mistake on 42 minutes though, capitalizing on sloppy Mexican play to fire past Talavera and give the All Whites a deserved lead going into the break.

Mexico unsurprisingly came out fired up for the second half, and put New Zealand under near-constant pressure from the off – going close through Giovani dos Santos, who fired over from five yards out when unmarked.

Wood had a golden chance to extend New Zealand’s lead when again one-on-one with Talavera, but failed to round the Mexico keeper and was made to rue the miss just seconds later when Jimenez equalized for Mexico with a sharp turn and strike on 54 minutes.  

Rafa Marquez came on for El Tri, at 38 years and four months old becoming the second-oldest player ever to appear at the Tournament of Champions.

New Zealand finally began to settle again and seemed to be gaining the ascendancy, but were hit by a sucker-blow when Mexico struck on 72 minutes, when Oribe Peralta fired in from a Javier Aquino cross.

Mexico’s Raul Jimenez scores their first goal © Carl Recine / Reuters

The All Whites were forced to press for an equalizer to keep their tournament hopes alive, which meant they left themselves increasingly exposed at the back.

Thomas came agonizingly close for New Zealand when he hit the bar with a lovely curled strike five minutes from time, but Mexico had chances of their own to extend the lead, notably when defender Tommy Smith cleared off the line.  

There were unsavory scenes towards the end as a scuffle broke out among the players, which resulted in the Video Assistance Referee (VAR) being called upon but only yellow cards were given to New Zealand’s Michael Boxall and Mexico’s Diego Reyes.

Players from both sides clash during the game © Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters

New Zealand pressed desperately for a winner deep into injury time but Mexico held on for a win to put them level on four points with Portugal at the top of Group A, after the European Champions beat hosts Russia 1-0 in Moscow earlier in the day.

Mexico now face Russia in Kazan in a key last group stage match with a chance in the semifinal at stake, while New Zealand face Portugal in St. Petersburg, knowing that even a win would not be enough to keep them in the tournament.

Also read
Young Ronaldo fan breaks through security to hug his hero (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2017 21:06
Mexico 2-1 New Zealand: Gold Cup winners survive scare to see off spirited All Whites
21 Jun, 2017 20:19
Russia 0-1 Portugal: Ronaldo-inspired Portugal beat hosts, record 1st ever victory in Russia
21 Jun, 2017 16:52
Russia 0-1 Portugal: Ronaldo gives European champs the lead in Moscow Confed Cup clash
21 Jun, 2017 14:12
Mexico v New Zealand: Must-win Confed Cup game for All Whites & CONCACAF champs
21 Jun, 2017 13:24
Portugal seek first win on Russian soil in Moscow Confed Cup sell-out
21 Jun, 2017 12:25
Ronaldo ‘focused on Confed Cup success’ despite looming Spanish tax charges
20 Jun, 2017 17:52
Confed Cup 2017: Round-up of all the action so far
20 Jun, 2017 17:21
RT ‘takes part in history’ as iconic Moscow stadium shapes up for 2018 football World Cup (PHOTOS)
20 Jun, 2017 17:21
‘Fans will give us strength for victory’ – Russia’s Smolov on game v Portugal
20 Jun, 2017 16:16
‘In Moscow, safety is our priority’ – city sports head Gulyaev on World Cup
20 Jun, 2017 15:49
Australia 2-3 Germany: World champs claim entertaining Confed Cup win over Socceroos
19 Jun, 2017 17:04
Australia v Germany: Low’s young guns aim for winning start against Asian champs in Sochi
19 Jun, 2017 13:18
Cameroon fans praise Russia for warm welcome at FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup
19 Jun, 2017 10:46
Cameroon 0-2 Chile: Late goals seal extraordinary match of disallowed goals
18 Jun, 2017 20:14
Portugal 2-2 Mexico: All square in Confed Cup Group A clash in Kazan
18 Jun, 2017 17:22
Portugal 2-2 Mexico: Confed Cup Group A opponents meet in Kazan
18 Jun, 2017 14:45
Euro champs & Gold Cup kings set for Confed Cup clash in Kazan
18 Jun, 2017 13:40
Ballet, pop stars & folk dances as Russia welcomes FIFA Confederations Cup (PHOTOS)
17 Jun, 2017 20:15
‘We came with open minds’: NZ fans enjoy Petersburg’s White Nights, win vs. Russian fan team
17 Jun, 2017 19:54
Rescued polar bear 'with 6th sense’ joins Hermitage cat in predicting Confed & World Cup results
17 Jun, 2017 17:59
Russia 2-0 New Zealand – Hosts victorious in Confed Cup curtain raiser in St. Petersburg
17 Jun, 2017 16:59
2017 Confed Cup opener: Russia 2-0 New Zealand
17 Jun, 2017 14:58
FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia
17 Jun, 2017 12:52
Games, interviews & behind-the-scenes: RT starts special coverage of Confed Cup in Russia
17 Jun, 2017 12:30
Confed Cup oracle cat forecasts Russian win in game with Kiwis (VIDEO)
17 Jun, 2017 08:26
Russia v New Zealand preview: Hosts aim for winning start in Confed Cup opener
16 Jun, 2017 16:23
Putin to attend Confed Cup opener in St. Petersburg
16 Jun, 2017 14:13
Russian arrivals: Teams touch down in Russia ahead of Confed Cup kick-off
15 Jun, 2017 19:54
‘Are we going to play football or not?’: Putin on Russian football team during annual Q&A
15 Jun, 2017 19:36
Meet Achilles the Cat, deaf 'animal psychic' who will predict 2017 Confed Cup results
15 Jun, 2017 19:16
FIFA Confederations Cup: The story of the tournament
15 Jun, 2017 16:01
2017 Confederations Cup - New Zealand: The Road to Russia
14 Jun, 2017 19:31
Australia, Cameroon & Chile all suffer losses in final Confed Cup warm-up games
14 Jun, 2017 18:18
Cheeky Ronaldo Confed Cup mural unveiled near Portugal team hotel in Kazan (PHOTOS)
14 Jun, 2017 14:04
Remarkable Ronaldo: Test your knowledge of Portugal's serial record-breaker (QUIZ)
14 Jun, 2017 13:34
Russia 1-1 Chile: Stalemate in Moscow in pre-Confed Cup friendly
9 Jun, 2017 21:58
Russia 1-1 Chile: Hosts play last warm-up game before Confed Cup kick-off
9 Jun, 2017 15:24
Hitman Smolov aiming to fire Russia to Confed Cup glory
9 Jun, 2017 12:17
Russia gear up for final friendly against Chile in Moscow
8 Jun, 2017 19:40