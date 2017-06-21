News

Russia 0-1 Portugal: Ronaldo gives European champs the lead in Moscow Confed Cup clash

21 Jun, 2017 14:12
FIFA Confederations Cup hosts Russia are taking on European champions Portugal, captained by Cristiano Ronaldo, in their Group A match at Spartak Stadium in Moscow. RT Sport has live updates of all the action.

    15:43 GMT

    (41 mins) Chance for Russia. Golovin crosses for Fedor Smolov in the Portugal box, but the Russian forward can't adjust his feet fast enough and sidefoots the ball wide of Patricio in the Portugal goal. Russia's best chance so far.

  • 15:40 GMT

    Russia manager Stanislav Cherchesov has to change something.

    © Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

  • 15:38 GMT

    Just seen the replay of that Ronaldo chance. He twisted Viktor Vasin inside and out before firing at Akinfeev. The CSKA man had no idea whether he was coming or going there.

  • 15:35 GMT

    Portugal getting a lot of joy down the right flank. Poor Fedor Kudryashov is having a torrid time of it at the moment against Bernardo Silva and Ronaldo...

  • 15:33 GMT

    (32 mins) Close for Portugal! Ronaldo works those fast feet in the box, turning the defender this way and that, before firing from 6 yards out, Akinfeev does well to get down low and save. That was a big chance for Portugal there.

  • 15:32 GMT

    Glushakov picked up a booking a could of minutes before that - the first yellow of the game from Italian official Gianluca Rocchi.

  • 15:30 GMT

    (28 mins) Yury Zhirkov goes down in the Portugal box but the referee is having none of it. Glushakov then takes a whack from William - that looked nasty.

  • 15:26 GMT

    (25 mins) Ronaldo assumes that famous free-kick stance of his, runs up and strikes the ball - it beats the wall but it's a comfortable save for Akinfeev.

  • 15:25 GMT

    (23 mins) Russia starting to probe a bit more, switching the play from left to right. Golovin sets himself to shoot and lays the ball off, but it's blocked by a Portugal defender. At the other end, Kudryashov - the man in the mask - brings down Ronaldo on the edge of the Russian box.

  • 15:18 GMT

    (17 mins) Russia are starting to see a bit more of the ball in the Portugal half, but they haven't fashioned any chances of note yet.

